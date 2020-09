Covid-19 wrap: UK imposes tight curbs for next 6 months, top athlete tests positive

OPINION | Technology can improve our children’s literacy and numeracy – and give them a future

REGISTER NOW | Q&A with the team that exposed the KwaSizabantu cult in KwaZulu-Natal

Here's how new chair Ebrahim Rasool wants to revitalise WP Rugby

Masuku, Diko fate still not clear as leave of absence is extended

Big Brother's analysing you: Will Facebook's 2.5 billion users ever decide they've had enough?

UPDATE | 13 dead in crash between fuel tanker and taxi in KZN

Ramaphosa on bed rest for common cold

LIVE | KwaSizabantu 'cult': SAHRC to investigate allegations of 'blatant contravention of human rights'

Camps Bay Airbnb taken over by Cape Town group seeking safe space

Murder-accused domestic worker given fridge after death of Ocean Basket owner and mother

A newsletter dedicated to the best conversations and comments on News24.

Voting Booth

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Disgusting! Something I've seriously considered Normal in my household Results