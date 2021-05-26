Covid-19 wrap: UK PM rejects criticism, Belgium halts J&J jab, India variant found in 53 territories

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Wednesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 487 457 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Wednesday.

At least 167 754 610 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 11 663 new deaths and 546 169 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4 157, followed by Brazil with 2 173 and Colombia with 644.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 590 941 deaths from 33 166 511 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 452 031 deaths from 16 194 209 cases, India with 311 388 deaths from 27 157 795 cases, Mexico with 221 960 deaths from 2 399 790 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127 739 deaths from 4 467 310 cases.

- AFP

UK health minister should have been fired for lying - PM Johnson's ex-adviser

LONDON – Britain's health minister Matt Hancock should have been fired for lying in government meetings on Covid-19, Prime Minster Boris Johnson's former top adviser Dominic Cummings said on Wednesday.

"I think that the Secretary of State for Health (Hancock), should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things including lying to everybody in multiple occasions in meeting after meeting in the cabinet room and publicly," Cummings told a parliamentary committee.

Asked for an example, Cummings said Hancock had said that all patients got the treatment they needed during the first peak of the virus. Cummings said that was contrary to briefings from the government's health experts, who had said some patients had not received necessary treatment.

He also said Hancock had told ministers that the supply of personal protective equipment was under control in April, but that had later not been the case. Cummings also said the country's top civil servant had told him he had lost confidence in Hancock's honesty.

Neither Hancock's department or his adviser immediately commented.

- REUTERS

UK sent people with Covid-19 back into care homes, former adviser says

LONDON – People with Covid-19 were sent from hospital to care homes without being tested, despite the health minister saying they would be, making a "complete nonsense" of claims they would be shielded, Prime Minister Johnson's former top adviser said.

"(Health Secretary Matt) Hancock told us in the Cabinet Room that people were going to be tested before they went back to care homes," Dominic Cummings told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

"We only subsequently found out that that hadn't happened. Now all the government rhetoric was we put a shield around care homes and blah blah it's complete nonsense. Quite the opposite of putting a shield around the, we sent people with Covid back to the care homes."

- REUTERS

UK PM Johnson rejects Covid-19 criticism by former aide

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday rejected criticism from his former adviser Dominic Cummings, saying he did not accept Cummings' accusation that government inaction led to unnecessary deaths.

Asked by opposition leader Keir Starmer whether he accepted the central allegations of Cummings' testimony to a parliamentary committee, Johnson said, "No."

He said: "The handling of this pandemic has been one of the most difficult things this country's had to do for a very long time, but none of the decisions have been easy.

"To go into a lockdown is a traumatic thing for a country, to deal with a pandemic on this scale has been appallingly difficult, and we've at every stage tried to minimise loss of life, to save lives and protect the NHS, and we have followed the best scientific advice that we can."

- REUTERS

Belgium halts J&J Covid-19 jab for under 41s after one person dies

BRUSSELS – The Belgian government said on Wednesday it was suspending vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine for people under the age of 41, following the death of a woman from severe side-effects after receiving the jab.

"The inter-ministerial conference has decided to temporarily administer Janssen's vaccine to the general population from the age of 41 years, pending a more detailed benefit-risk analysis by the EMA," the Belgian health ministers said in a statement.

The EMA is the European Union's European Medicine's Agency.

The woman – who was under the age of 40 – died on 21 May, after being admitted to hospital with severe thrombosis and platelet deficiency, the statement said.

- REUTERS

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories - WHO

Geneva – The coronavirus variant first detected in India has now been officially recorded in 53 territories, a World Health Organisation report showed on Wednesday.

Additionally, the WHO has received information from unofficial sources that the B.1.617 variant has been found in seven other territories, figures in the UN health agency's weekly epidemiological update showed, taking the total to 60.

The report said B.1.617 had shown increased transmissibility, while disease severity and risk of infection were under investigation.

Globally over the past week, the number of new cases and deaths continued to decrease, with around 4.1 million new cases and 84 000 new deaths reported – a 14% and 2% decrease respectively compared to the previous week.

"Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world," the document said.

- AFP

India's total coronavirus cases cross 27 million

BENGALURU – India's total coronavirus infections crossed 27 million on Wednesday, swelled by 208 921 new cases over the last 24 hours, while daily deaths from Covid-19 rose by 4 157.

The South Asian country's overall caseload is now at 27.16 million, while total fatalities are at 311 388, according to health ministry data.

- REUTERS

Brazil Covid-19 death toll surpasses 450 000

Rio de Janeiro – Brazil's Covid-19 death toll surpassed 450 000 on Tuesday, as delays plague the hard-hit country's vaccine rollout and epidemiologists warned a brutal new surge of the virus could be coming.

The health ministry reported 2 173 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the official number of lives lost to the coronavirus in Brazil to 452 031, second only to the United States.

The situation has stabilised somewhat, with an average of 1 854 Covid-19 deaths per day over the past week – down from more than 3 000 in mid-April.

But the number of infections has been rising steadily since early May, to an average of 66 000 per day over the past week, making epidemiologists fear the death toll is about to start rising again, too.

With 215 Covid-19 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, Brazil is the hardest-hit country in the Americas, and among the worst affected in the world.

- AFP

France will impose self-isolation for people coming from UK

PARIS – France will impose self-isolation measures for people coming from the United Kingdom due to the presence of Covid-19 variants in the country, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

"France will set up compulsory isolation for people coming from the UK," Attal told a news briefing after a cabinet meeting, adding that details would be given in "the coming hours".

Germany's public health institute declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region last week and required anyone entering the country from the United Kingdom to quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Attal said the Covid-19 situation was still improving significantly in France.

- REUTERS

Maldives imposes strict curbs as Covid-19 cases spike

MALE – The Maldives will restrict movement from Wednesday to curb a surge in coronavirus infections that is putting pressure on the island's healthcare facilities, officials said.

People will be allowed out for a few hours each day for essential supplies and a strict curfew will be in place from 16:00 to 08:00 the next day, the Health Protection Agency said.

The restrictions come as the Indian Ocean island has seen a rise in cases and is struggling with a shortage of medical staff, many of whom come from India which is battling its own deadly wave of infections.

"Especially due to the situation in India, which is traditionally the biggest source country, we are finding it difficult to hire new medical professionals to deal with the increased caseload," Mabrook Azeez, the spokesperson for the President's Office told Reuters.

The Maldives reported 1 004 fresh cases on Tuesday with a tally of 58 345 total infections, according to the health agency, with cases concentrated in the capital Male.

- REUTERS

Malaysia reports 7 478 new coronavirus cases, record daily rise

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia on Wednesday reported 7 478 new coronavirus cases, its highest daily rise in infections since the start of the pandemic.

- REUTERS

Sweden registers 2 732 new Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM – Sweden registered 2 732 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, health agency statistics showed, continuing a trend of rapidly falling cases.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 40 new deaths, taking the total to 14 436. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries, but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2 626 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 2 626 to 3 656 177, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 270 to 87 726, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 2 483 new coronavirus cases, 265 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico has reported 2 483 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection and 265 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2 399 790 infections and 221 960 deaths, according to health ministry data released on Tuesday.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher.

- REUTERS

Thailand reports daily record of 41 new deaths from Covid-19

BANGKOK – Thailand on Wednesday reported a daily record of 41 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 873 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's coronavirus task force also reported 2 455 new infections, bringing the total of cases to 137 894.

- REUTERS

Taiwan reports another rise in new domestic Covid-19 cases

TAIPEI – Taiwan reported 633 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 331 cases added to the totals for previous days, as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

- REUTERS

China reports 13 new Covid-19 cases on 25 May vs 15 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for 25 May, down from 15 a day earlier, its national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that one of the reported new cases was a local infection found in the southern province of Guangdong. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 13, down from 18 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 91 019, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS

