Covid-19 wrap | UN makes leadership call, and millions of tests rolled out

An antibody test. (Supplied, Aisha Abdool Karim)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

UN makes leadership call 

The secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, calls for "responsible leadership" in a message released to mark the one million deaths globally from Covid-19.

"Our world has reached an agonizing milestone: the loss of one million lives from the Covid-19 pandemic," Guterres says.

US suffers more deaths 

By 18:00 GMT Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic had killed at least 1 006 675 people around the world since emerging in China in late 2019, according to an AFP tally based on official sources.

The United States has suffered the most deaths, with 205 107, followed by Brazil with 142 058, India with 96 318, Mexico with 76 603 and Britain with 42 072.

Millions of tests rolled out 

US President Donald Trump announces the distribution of 150 million rapid coronavirus tests ordered from Abbott Laboratories that are able to deliver a result in 15 minutes and display it in a similar format to a home pregnancy kit.

And the World Health Organization says 120 million more will be available for the developing world at $5 each as long as funding is secured.

Vaccines for poorer countries 

Up to 100 million additional doses of any eventual safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines will be secured for delivery to poorer countries in 2021, doubling the amount available, the vaccine alliance Gavi announces.

Israel lockdown to stay 

Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein says that there is "no way" the country's second nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be lifted on 10 October as originally planned.

Germany limits parties, family gatherings 

Germany will impose a cap on the number of people at parties and family gatherings in areas worst affected by the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel says after talks with premiers of the country's 16 states.

Spain extends furlough scheme 

Spain's government reaches an agreement with union bosses and employers to extend its coronavirus furlough scheme until the end of January, as it seeks to avoid mass layoffs. The scheme had been due to end on 30 September.

Cruise ship given all clear 

A cruise ship in Greece, operated by Anglo-German travel giant TUI, is given the all-clear after crew members thought to have contracted the virus test negative.

It is the first cruise ship to dock in Greece after a lockdown.

Ireland sees less economic damage 

The Irish government revises upwards its 2020 economic forecast, predicting the impact of coronavirus on gross domestic product will be much less severe than anticipated, with a 2.5 percent fall in GDP this year

