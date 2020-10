Covid-19 wrap: Unrest as Europe imposes restrictions, Mexico City mayor tests positive

Mandy Wiener | Cricket administrators must learn from Rassie: Let the main thing stay the main thing

Land hearings: Malema concedes to EFF own goal in disrupting expropriation without compensation hearing

Former Absa boss Maria Ramos says banking fees can go lower in SA

WATCH | Zane Kilian's lawyer says there was a possible 'hit' attempt at his home

KwaSizabantu Mission workers down tools in demand of better pay

ANC MP Bongani Bongo, 10 others accused of 'dubious land deals' totalling almost R124m

'My wish is to meet with Senzo's family' - 'vindicated' Chicco Twala after arrests

Land hearings: Malema concedes to EFF own goal in disrupting expropriation without compensation hearing

Covid-19: Hard shutdown not the answer, says Anthony Fauci, admitting SA response better than US

Ramaphosa dismisses rumours of a return to lockdown Level 3 as 'simply not true'

A newsletter dedicated to the best conversations and comments on News24.

Voting Booth

Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election

Please select an option

Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.

Biden is going to take it It's four more years for Trump Results