Covid-19 wrap | US, Brazil, India top list of countries with most new deaths

A NHS nurse wearing a face mask features in street art in Shoreditch, UK.
Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 727 288 people since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 11:00 GMT on Sunday.

At least 19 674 290 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 11 665 200 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1 329 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 905, and India with 861.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 162 425 deaths from 4 998 105 cases. At least 1 643 118 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 100 477 deaths from 3 012 412 cases, Mexico with 52 006 deaths from 475 902 cases, the United Kingdom with 46 566 deaths from 309 763 cases, and India with 43 379 deaths from 2 153 010 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom on 69, Peru 63, Spain 61, and Italy 58.

China - excluding Hong Kong and Macau - has to date declared 84 619 cases (23 new since Saturday), including 4 634 deaths (0 new), and 79 168 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 218 345 deaths from 5 505 076 cases, Europe 213 091 deaths from 3 340 067 infections, the United States and Canada 171 438 deaths from 5 117 286 cases, Asia 71 303 deaths from 3 412 962 cases, the Middle East 29 885 deaths from 1 239 138 cases, Africa 22 898 deaths from 1 036 731 cases, and Oceania 328 deaths from 23 031 cases.

*As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly with the previous day's tallies.

