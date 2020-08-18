Covid-19 wrap: US cases top 11.5 million, health workers 'under threat'

Poland health minister resigns



Poland's Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski said on Tuesday he was resigning from his post.

The announcement came a day after Deputy Health Minister Janusz Cieszynski announced he was leaving the ministry.

The resignations come at a time of growing criticism of how Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has been dealing with the pandemic as the daily numbers of new infections remain high.

Red Cross records over 600 violent incidents against health workers



More than 600 attacks on health workers have been reported in connection with the Covid-19 crisis, the Red Cross warned Tuesday, urging countries to rein in the misinformation fuelling the violence.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it had registered a total of 611 reports of violence, harassment or stigmatisation against health workers, patients and medical infrastructure linked to the pandemic.

But it stressed in a statement that the incidents, registered across more than 40 countries between February and July, only covered those that were known, and that the actual figure is likely much higher.

"This crisis has put healthcare workers in harm's way at a time when they are needed the most," said Maciej Polkowski, head of ICRC's Health Care in Danger initiative.

"This atmosphere of fear, which is often compounded by a lack of adequate personal protective equipment, is adding significant stress to their physical and mental health and that of their families," he said.

More than 20 percent of the cases involved physical assaults, while 15 percent were incidents of "fear-based discrimination", and another 15 percent were verbal assaults or threats, ICRC said.

Among the incidents focused on a specific person, a full 67 percent targeted health personnel, while nearly a quarter targeted the wounded and sick, including suspected Covid-19 patients, while five percent targeted displaced people and refugees.

"Fear of contracting the disease and the lack of basic knowledge concerning Covid-19 are often the underlying reasons behind violent acts against healthcare personnel and patients," Esperanza Martinez, ICRC's head of health, said in the statement.

The organisation found that when patients or their relatives were behind the reported acts, grievances linked to a relative's death or fear that they would die were the most common motives.

Some aggressive incidents were also motivated by being denied the right to carry out burials or other rituals due to Covid-19 restrictions, it said.

ICRC urged governments and communities to address misinformation fuelling the incidents, and to ensure health workers can do their jobs safely.

"To protect health care staff, medical facilities and patients from violence, it is of paramount importance to disseminate accurate information regarding the origin and modes of transmission and prevention of Covid-19," Martinez said.

Covid-19 cases in US reach 11.5 million, deaths 400 000



Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400 000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world's population.

The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said

Australia signs deal with AstraZeneca for possible covid-19 vaccine



Australia has signed a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca to secure a potential Covid-19 vaccine, the Prime Minister said on Tuesday, joining a growing list of countries lining up supplies of the drug.



AstraZeneca’s candidate is seen as a frontrunner in the global race to deliver an effective vaccine against the coronavirus that has killed more than 770 000 people and infected nearly 22 million, according to a Reuters tally.

With several countries moving to secure supplies that some fear may lead to a global shortage, Australia said it had signed a letter of intent with AstraZeneca to produce and distribute enough doses for its population.

"Under this deal we have secured early access for every Australian," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an emailed statement.

"If this vaccine proves successful we will manufacture and supply vaccines straight away under our own steam and make it free for 25 million Australians”.

Countries around the world are looking to secure supplies of Astrazeneca's potential vaccine. Most recently Argentina and Mexico said last week they would produce it for much of Latin America.

Morrison, however, cautioned that while AstraZeneca's candidate is showing early promise, there was no guarantee it would materialise as an effective tool in preventing Covid-19.

Once heralded as a global leader in combating Covid-19, Australia has seen a surge of new infections in the past month. Yet its tally of nearly 24 000 cases and 438 deaths is still far fewer than many other developed nations.

Morrison said Australia is also committed to ensuring early access to a vaccine for Pacific countries, which are increasingly wooed by China, much to Canberra's concern.

Earlier, Australia's biggest biotech company CSL Ltd said it was in talks with AstraZeneca to determine if the potential Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the British drugmaker could be manufactured locally.

In addition to pressing ahead with securing a potential vaccine, Australia said it had also signed a $17.9 million deal with U.S. medical technology company Becton Dickinson to buy 100 million needles and syringes

'Stop partying through pandemic'



The Indian resort state of Goa is cracking down on revellers throwing illegal, drug-fuelled parties as coronavirus cases climb in the tourist hotspot, a government minister said Tuesday.

The coastal region has long been a magnet for backpackers and other travellers drawn to its scenic beaches and easygoing vibe, but the pandemic has meant that large get-togethers are now banned.

Lots of bars and restaurants are also unable to operate after many workers fled the state for their home villages when India imposed a strict lockdown in late March.

The partying has not stopped, however - including in private villas, stone quarries and at secret locations in the jungle involving thousands of dollars' worth of drugs, according to local media.

Goa's Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar warned revellers on Tuesday that the good times are over.

"These parties are happening illegally... police are looking into it", he told AFP.

- AFP