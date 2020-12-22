Covid-19 wrap | US Congress approves relief package, Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa

Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19 528 to 1 530 180.

India has recorded 19 556 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily increase since 3 July.

US Congress approves $900 bn Covid-19 relief package

US lawmakers on Monday approved a $900 billion relief package that will provide a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Overwhelming approval in the Senate and House of Representatives clears the way for the legislation to be sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

AFP

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19 528 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 19 528 to 1 530 180, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 731 to 27 006, the tally showed.

Reuters

Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections

Thailand confirmed 427 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, with the majority of cases linked to a seafood centre outbreak in a province near the capital Bangkok, the public health ministry said.

The new cases include 397 migrant workers in the southwestern province of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand's coronavirus worst outbreak yet was confirmed at the weekend.

There were also 16 other local infections in several provinces which are linked to the same outbreak, plus 14 cases imported from abroad.

Reuters

India records lowest daily coronavirus tally since 3 July

India has recorded 19,556 new cases of the coronavirus, according to health ministry data on Tuesday, its lowest daily increase since July 3.

The new infections took India's total to 10.08 million, according to a Reuters tally.

Daily cases have been falling steadily in India since a peak in September, in spite of a busy festival season last month. India has recorded the world's second-highest number of infections, after the United States.

A total of 146 111 people have died of the coronavirus in India, with 301 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Reuters

Netherlands bans all flights from South Africa over Covid-19 mutation

The Netherlands on Monday joined a range of nations banning flights from South Africa to stop the spread of a new variant of the coronavirus.

The Dutch government said all passenger flights were banned with immediate effect until 1 January at the latest.

An exception would be made for medical workers, it said, while cargo flights were also still allowed.

At least five countries and airlines, including Germany and Turkey, were reported to have banned flights to South Africa on Monday, after a new genetic mutation of Covid-19 had been found there and is believed to be responsible for a recent surge in infections.

The Netherlands on Sunday already banned all passenger flights and ferries from Britain over the same issue.

Reuters

Morocco announces three-week Covid-19 curfew

The Moroccan government announced a nationwide curfew and other restrictive measures Monday, as it seeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew will be in place between the hours of 20:00 and 06:00 and the new measures - also including a ban on parties and public gatherings - will all kick in for a three-week period from Wednesday, the government said in a statement reported by the official MAP news agency.

Morocco has lately been detecting more than 2,000 coronavirus cases per day, while local media have reported a drop off in testing by the kingdom.

The country has registered more than 418,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths, according to the last official count.

AFP

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.