Covid-19 wrap: US deaths increase, alcoholism surges in Germany and record tolls in Mexico, Brazil

US records 919 virus deaths in 24 hours - Johns Hopkins

Washington – The United States recorded 919 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 107 099, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – has now confirmed nearly 1.85 million cases, the Baltimore-based school reported at 20:30 on Wednesday (00:30 GMT Thursday).

Even if the pandemic seems to be abating to some extent in the country, health experts are still worried, and say that widespread anti-racism protests over the past week could lead to a new surge in cases.

- AFP

Mexico's daily virus death toll exceeds 1 000 for first time

Mexico City – Mexico on Wednesday recorded more than 1 000 coronavirus-related deaths in a 24-hour period for the first time, the office of the health secretary announced.

The daily death toll of 1 092 was more than double the 470 fatalities reported the day before. Health undersecretary Hugh Lopez-Gatell explained the stark jump by saying that some of the deaths recorded on Wednesday had occurred more than two weeks earlier.

The country has now recorded 101 238 cases, the office said.

- AFP

Brazil reports a record 1 349 virus deaths in 24 hours

Rio de Janeiro – Brazil reported a record 1 349 coronavirus deaths in a 24-hour period on Wednesday, the health ministry said, as the pandemic continued to take a grim toll on Latin America's hardest-hit country.

The figure brought the total death toll from the new coronavirus in Brazil to 32 548, with 584 016 confirmed infections – the second-highest caseload worldwide, after the United States.

Brazil's death toll, which has doubled in 17 days, is currently the fourth-highest worldwide, after the US, Britain and Italy.

Experts say under-testing in the country of 210 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

President Jair Bolsonaro has fiercely criticised coronavirus isolation measures, even as the number of infections and deaths continues to soar in Brazil.

- AFP

Greece quarantines all passengers on Qatar Airways flight

Greece has put all passengers on a flight from Qatar in quarantine after a dozen people onboard tested positive for coronavirus.

The individuals were on a Qatar Airways flight carrying 91 people from Doha to Athens that landed on Monday.

Those who test positive will be in quarantine for 14 days, and those who test negative will remain in quarantine for seven days, the civil protection ministry said.

"Following these epidemiological facts, flights from and to Qatar are suspended until June 15," the agency said in a statement.

Among those who tested positive on Monday's flight were nine Pakistani nationals who are residents in Greece, two Greeks from Australia and a member of a Greek-Japanese family, it said.

They will be quarantined at a government-designated hotel for two weeks.

- ALJAZEERA

Lockdown prompts surge in Germans seeking help for alcoholism

Berlin – When the coronavirus lockdown started in Germany, all Marco wanted to do was get drunk.

The musician from Berlin, 38, was downing roughly a bottle of gin every night. "I was like, why not, come on! It's quarantine, let's party!"

But as the days went on, he started to see things differently. "Because of quarantine you're forced to look at yourself and realise, wait a second, this is not OK. This is actually a problem, this is addiction."

Marco – speaking on condition of anonymity – reached out to a local Alcoholics Anonymous group and made the decision to get sober after 20 years of drinking heavily almost every night.

And he is far from alone in Germany, which has seen a surge in numbers of people seeking help for alcohol addiction since lockdown measures were introduced in early March.

According to a spokesperson for Alcoholics Anonymous, enquiries to the group's national helpline have roughly doubled – from about 10 calls per day to about 20.

- AFP

Roche wins US clearance for virus treatment test

Zurich – Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche said on Thursday the US authorities had given it emergency clearance for a test identifying patients most at risk of a dangerous immune response to coronavirus infection.

Some of those worst affected display a very severe inflammatory response to Covid-19 as the body tries to combat the infection but ends up also destroying healthy tissue and even organs such as the kidneys with life-threatening implications.

Very ill patients require mechanical ventilation, putting a huge burden on medical teams and resources over many weeks.

Roche said its test will help doctors get a head start before Covid-19 inflammation takes hold as they assess their caseloads to identify priority patients and their treatment options.

"The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the Elecsys IL-6 test," Roche said in a statement. "This test measures levels of the biomarker interleukin 6 (IL-6) and can be used to help identify patients with confirmed Covid-19 disease who could be at high risk of intubation with mechanical ventilation."

- AFP

