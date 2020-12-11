12m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | US experts vote to approve vaccine, Singapore gets green light for saliva testing

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US experts voted on Thursday to recommend granting emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Singapore has approved Advanced MedTech Holdings' Covid-19 kit for use in testing saliva from deep within the throat.
  • The head of the EU drug regulator said the agency's work on assessing Covid-19 vaccines had not been affected by a cyber attack.

US experts vote to approve Pfizer vaccine

US experts voted on Thursday to recommend granting emergency approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine, paving the way for America to become the next country to move ahead with mass immunisation.

It comes as the worst-hit country in the world logged nearly 6 000 virus deaths in 48 hours and its overall toll was approaching 300 000.

With northern hemisphere countries hit by a pandemic winter surge, Britain this week became the first Western country to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Canada, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have also approved it.

AFP

Singapore approves Covid-19 test using saliva from inside throat

Singapore has approved Advanced MedTech Holdings' Covid-19 kit for use in testing saliva from deep within the throat, the company said, as the country looks to ramp up testing to help re-open its borders and resume more economic activity.

The test is the first of its type to receive approval from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority, Advanced MedTech, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore state investor Temasek , said in a statement on Thursday.

Patients will need to draw out saliva from deep within their throat and spit into a specimen bottle for the test, Advanced MedTech said.

"No patient wants to have a swab poked up their nose or the back of their throat. Having a fast, painless, and accurate Covid-19 test kit...is a game changer for Singapore as we reopen our borders," said Abel Ang, group chief executive of Advanced MedTech.

Reuters

EU drug regulator says cyber attack has not affected work on Covid-19 vaccines

The head of the European Union drug regulator said on Thursday the agency's work on assessing Covid-19 vaccines had not been affected by a cyber attack over the past two weeks.

"We have been subject to a cyber attack over the last couple of weeks," Emer Cooke told EU lawmakers in a hearing. The agency revealed the cyber attack on Wednesday but did not clarify when it took place.

"I can assure you that this will not affect the timeline for delivery of vaccines and that we are fully functional," she told lawmakers. The agency has said it will decide on a possible conditional approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by 29 December.

Reuters

Japan PM says coronavirus situation tense but won't suspend travel scheme

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that the novel coronavirus is spreading in Japan and the situation is tense, but that he was not thinking at this point of suspending the government travel subsidy programme.

He added that if the economy worsened, it would be impossible to protect peoples' jobs and that a government expert panel was of the view that there is little link between the travel subsidy programme and coronavirus infections.

Suga was speaking on a town-hall style online streaming programme.

Reuters

 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
singaporeusjapancoronavirus
Lottery
6 players bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
43% - 2995 votes
No, I will not
39% - 2727 votes
Only if it is affordable
17% - 1192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

1h ago

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.95)
ZAR/GBP
19.96
(+0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.61)
Gold
1835.60
(+0.04)
Silver
23.89
(-0.19)
Platinum
1023.00
(-0.19)
Brent Crude
50.38
(+2.84)
Palladium
2335.00
(+0.90)
All Share
59210.82
(-0.12)
Top 40
54260.67
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11450.88
(-0.58)
Industrial 25
79748.30
(+0.66)
Resource 10
56666.14
(-0.96)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo