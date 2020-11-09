Covid-19 wrap | US first nation to cross 10 million cases, India's smog raises fears for patients

The US became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections.

Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus.

Britain's poppy appeal is facing a battle of its own - collecting money amid the strictest lockdown in peacetime history.

US becomes first nation to cross 10 million Covid-19 cases as third wave of infections surge



The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million coronavirus infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday, as the third wave of the Covid-19 virus surges across the nation.

The grim milestone came on the same day as global coronavirus cases exceeded 50 million.

The United states has reported about a million cases in the past 10 days, the highest rate of infections since the nation reported its first novel coronavirus case in Washington state 293 days ago.

The country reported a record 131 420 Covid-19 cases on Saturday and has reported over 100 000 infections four times in the past seven days, according to a Reuters tally.

Health experts say deaths tend to increase four to six weeks after a surge in infections.

Reuters

Spell of heavy smog in Indian capital raises fears for Covid-19 patients

Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data released on Monday showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus, doctors said.

Pollution in New Delhi had almost disappeared earlier this year, when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to stop the coronavirus. But the curbs have been lifted and the pollution, and the virus, are back with a vengeance.

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI), which includes the concentration of PM2.5 particles as well as bigger pollutants, has stayed above 400, on a scale of 500, for five consecutive days, government data showed.

The tiny PM2.5 particles can cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases including lung cancer, and pose a particular risk for people with Covid-19.

RV Asokan, the honorary secretary-general of the Indian Medical Association that represents 350 000 doctors, told Reuters the air pollution made people more susceptible to coronavirus infection.

Reuters

In Britain, the poppy appeal grapples with Covid-19 lockdown

Britain's poppy appeal, when tens of millions buy a red paper or metal poppy to remember the war dead and help armed forces families, is facing a battle of its own - collecting money amid the strictest lockdown in peacetime history.

Red poppies sprang up beside the fallen amid the carnage of World War One trench warfare in the fields of Flanders, a contrast that swiftly graced some of the grief-stricken poetry of the so-called Great War.

In Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the Remembrance Poppy became a poignant symbol of respect for the war dead, a source of support for veterans and their families, and a way to reflect on the horrors of war.

But the Covid-19 pandemic has impeded what is the Royal British Legion's biggest fundraising campaign. It is millions of pounds behind its usual total collection of $66 million.

Reuters

Malaysia opposition demand greater coronavirus focus in 2021 budget

Malaysia's opposition on Monday demanded Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration spend more funds under the 2021 budget to manage the coronavirus pandemic, or risk defeat of the budget seen as key to survival of his government.

The government presented the country's biggest-ever budget on Friday, aimed at spurring economic recovery through higher development spending, besides subsidy and cash aid programmes for people and businesses hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis.

But Anwar said the budget has set aside billions for lower-priority infrastructure projects while neglecting the needs of the people in coping with loss of jobs and livelihood due to the pandemic, or improving access to education.

"We have been told, urged, asked and advised to support a Covid-19 budget. And we will only support a Covid-19 budget," Anwar told parliament when debating the budget.

Reuters

