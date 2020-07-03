Covid-19 wrap | US hits new daily coronavirus case record, UK relaxes traveller quarantine rules

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

US: Coronavirus infections rising in 40 of 50 states

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to an all-time high of more than 50 000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.

In yet another alarming indicator, 36 states are seeing a rise in the percentage of tests that are coming back positive for the virus.

The surge has been blamed in part on Americans not wearing face masks or following other social-distancing rules as states lifted their lockdowns over the past few weeks.

The US recorded 50 700 new cases, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. That represents a doubling of the daily total over the past month and is higher even than what the country witnessed during the deadliest phase of the crisis in April and May.

All but 10 states are showing an increase in newly confirmed cases over the past 14 days, according to data compiled by the Covid Tracking Project, a volunteer organisation that collects testing information.

The outbreaks are most severe in Arizona, Texas and Florida, which together with California have re-closed or otherwise clamped back down on bars, restaurants and movie theatres.

Nebraska and South Dakota were the only states outside the Northeast with a downward trend in cases.

While some of the increases may be explained in part by expanded testing, other indicators are grim, too, including hospitalisations and positive test rates.

Over the past two weeks, the percentage of positive tests in Georgia, Kansas and Tennessee has doubled. In Idaho and Nevada, it has tripled.

- Al Jazeera

Kim Jong Un says North Korea prevented coronavirus from making inroads

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party the North had stopped the novel coronavirus from making inroads in the country, state news agency KCNA said on Friday.

"We have thoroughly prevented the inroad of the malignant virus and maintained a stable anti-epidemic situation despite the worldwide health crisis, which is a shining success achieved," Kim Jong Un said in a statement carried by KCNA.

He warned against self-complacency or relaxation in the anti-epidemic effort and urged North Koreans to maintain "maximum alert", KCNA said in a statement.

The politburo meeting on Thursday comes as many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns, even as the world moves quickly past the grim milestones of 10 million confirmed infections and 500 000 deaths.

North Korea has reopened schools but kept a ban on public gatherings and made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places as part of its response to the coronavirus threat, a World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Wednesday.

While the reclusive country has not confirmed any infections, its public health ministry has reported all 922 people checked so far have tested negative.

Hundreds of people, mostly cargo handlers at seaports and land borders, are regularly quarantined for monitoring.

- Reuters

UK to relax England's quarantine rules for summer travellers

Britain's government said it will lift its Covid-19 quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from 10 July.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, the country’s transport ministry said.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country, something airlines and the travel industry have said will cost thousands of jobs and inflict further damage on the economy.

The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list for England would reciprocate by relaxing their own travel restrictions.

Britain's foreign ministry would set out exemptions from its global advisory against "all but essential" international travel from 4 July.

"Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers over public health issues.

- Reuters

Current dominant strain of Covid-19 more infectious than original, study finds

The genetic variation of the novel coronavirus that dominates the world today infects human cells more readily than the original that emerged in China, according to a new study published in the journal Cell on Thursday.

The lab-based research suggests this current mutation is more transmissible between people in the real world compared to the previous iteration, but this hasn't yet been proven.

United States top infectious disease specialist, Dr Anthony Fauci, who wasn't involved in the research, commented to Journal of the American Medical Association:

I think the data is showing that there is a single mutation that actually makes the virus be able to replicate better, and maybe have high viral loads.

"We don't have a connection to whether an individual does worse with this or not. It just seems that the virus replicates better and may be more transmissible, but this is still at the stage of trying to confirm that," he added.

Researchers from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico and Duke University in North Carolina partnered with the University of Sheffield's Covid-19 Genomics UK research group to analyse genome samples published on GISAID, an international resource for sharing genome sequences.

They found that the current variant, called "D614G", makes a small but potent change in the "spike" protein that protrudes from the surface of the virus, which it uses to invade and infect human cells.

The scientists first posted their paper to the medical preprint site bioRxiv in April, where it received 200 000 hits, a record.

- AFP

Only 9% of Brazil's Covid-19 cases are asymptomatic, study shows

Less than 10% of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, a survey of almost 90 000 people from all regions showed on Thursday.

According to the epidemiological research funded by Brazil's Health Ministry and carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, people who tested positive for the virus showed five main symptoms: fever, cough, alteration of smell/taste, body pain and headache.

A total of 2 064 of 89 387 people surveyed between 14 May and 24 June in three phases tested positive for antibodies, of whom 91% showed symptoms of Covid-19.

"The literature has become accustomed to saying that most patients are asymptomatic. Our study suggests that most patients have mild symptoms, but are not asymptomatic," Pedro Hallal, professor at the Federal University of Pelotas and co-ordinator of the research, said at a news conference.

The research also showed the pace of transmission slowing over the course of the three phases of the study. After growing 53% from late May to early June, the transmission rate slowed to 23% from early June to the end of the same month, Hallal said.

- Reuters

South Korean city returns to tighter social distancing as coronavirus cases spike

South Korea reported 63 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday, most from domestic infections outside Seoul, triggering the return of tighter social distancing curbs in one city as the spectre of a second wave of the disease worried authorities.

South Korea was praised for containing its first outbreak of COVID-19 but Asia's fourth-largest economy has experienced persistent outbreaks in recent weeks, mostly in the capital.

For the first time in almost two months, new daily cases from other cities surpassed those from Seoul area. The southwestern city of Gwangju has recorded more than 50 cases the past few days, prompting the suspension of operations at public facilities such as public libraries and museums.

"Gwangju City immediately upgraded its social distancing guidelines to second stage, limiting indoor gatherings to below 50 and outdoor gatherings to below 100," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a meeting on Friday.

Health authorities have recently categorised social distancing rules in three stages - stage 1 being the least intense and stage 3 the toughest, where schools and businesses are urged to close.

The recent spikes are concerning as new clusters are emerging in wide range of areas, making it harder for epidemiological surveys. But with the case numbers still manageable, local governments will each decide whether to upgrade their guidelines, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.

The new cases took South Korea’s tally to 12 967 with 282 deaths by midnight on Thursday.

- Reuters



