Covid-19 wrap: US infections soar to near record, Gulf passes 400 000 cases and Eiffel Tower reopens

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | 103 more Covid-19 deaths, 5 688 new infections

US coronavirus infections soar to near record in 24 hours

Washington – The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States is approaching record daily levels, with more than 35 900 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the number of cases in the country to nearly 2.4 million, the tracker from the Baltimore-based university showed at 20:30 local time on Wednesday (00:30 GMT Thursday), after several days in which the number of cases has surged.

Nearly half of the 50 US states have seen an increase in infections over the past two weeks, with some – such as Texas and Florida – posting daily records.

The Hopkins tracker also showed on Wednesday that 756 people had died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

That brings the death toll to 121 932 in the world's leading economic power, by far the most bereaved by the pandemic on the planet.

- AFP

Australia to deploy 1 000 troops to Melbourne virus outbreak

Melbourne – Australia's military announced on Thursday it would send 1 000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country's only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.

Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week as new clusters have emerged in Melbourne.

On Thursday authorities recorded at least 37 cases – the highest national total since mid-April.

While the numbers remain small compared to global tallies, the outbreak has rattled Australia, which has been rolling back restrictions after successfully curbing the virus spread.

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said on Thursday that 1 000 troops would be deployed to Victoria "in the coming days".

Up to 850 Australian Defence Force personnel will help monitor returned international travellers being held in hotel quarantine while about 200 others will provide logistical and medical support to Covid-19 testing facilities, she added.

Military personnel are already manning the borders of states that are closed to outside visitors as well as providing planning support to health and emergency management services, including in Victoria.

- AFP

Brazil registers new jump in virus cases

Rio de Janeiro – Brazil registered 42 725 cases of the new coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as experts warned the country was exiting lockdown too soon.

Brazil, which has had more people killed in the pandemic than any country except the United States, also reported 1 185 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing its total death toll to 53 830.

The jump in infections was the second highest in a single day in Brazil since the start of the pandemic. However, officials said the record – 54 771 cases, on 19 June – was due to system backlogs that had led to under-reporting for previous days.

Brazil now has nearly 1.2 million infections in total. Experts say under-testing in the country of 212 million people means the real numbers are probably much higher.

- AFP

Gulf coronavirus infections surpass 400 000, Reuters tally shows

DUBAI – The number of novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in a month to over 400 000, as the region's two biggest economies this week fully lifted curfews imposed to combat the infection.

As of Wednesday evening, the tally in the energy producing region stood at 403 163 infections, with 2 346 deaths, according to a Reuters tally. It passed the 200 000 mark on 27 May.

Regional business hub the United Arab Emirates announced late on Wednesday the lifting of a nightly curfew in place since mid-March as the daily number of infections fell from a peak of some 900 in late May to average between 300-400 in recent weeks.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count at more than 167 200 infections and over 1 380 deaths, fully removed its three-month curfew on Sunday.

Kuwait is the only Gulf state that still has a partial curfew. Qatar, Oman and Bahrain did not impose curfews as part of measures to combat the disease.

- REUTERS

Eiffel Tower reopens with strict virus restrictions

Paris – Tourists and Parisians will from Thursday again be able to admire the view of the French capital from the Eiffel Tower after a three-month closure due to the coronavirus – but only if they take the stairs.

Visitors to the city's most famous monument won't be able to take the lifts until 1 July, to ensure a safe distance between people to limit infection risk.

The very top of the iconic monument will remain off limits to the public for now.

Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The 10-tonne metal landmark will emerge from its longest closure since World War II in time for the summer season, but with limited visitor numbers at first, and mandatory face masks for all over the age of 11, said the Eiffel Tower website.



The first visitors will be allowed in from 10:00 (08:00 GMT), a symbolic moment as France begins to tentatively open up to tourism after the virus shutdown.

"To ensure that ascending and descending visitors do not meet in the stairs, ascent will take place from the East pillar and descent by the West pillar," said the operator, with a limited number of visitors per floor at a time.

The top level will remain closed for now, "since the lifts taking visitors from second to top floor are small. It might reopen during the summer."

- AFP

Disneyland in California delays reopening as virus cases rise

Los Angeles – Disneyland in California on Wednesday delayed its planned reopening as coronavirus cases climb in the US state.

The resort near Los Angeles, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, had planned to welcome visitors back 17 July, pending government approval.

Disney said in a statement that Californian officials would not issue reopening guidelines before 4 July, leaving the theme parks insufficient time to restart as proposed.

"Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," a statement said.

No new reopening date was announced.

The postponement leaves the California resort trailing other Disney theme parks. Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland have already resumed activities.

- AFP

Democracy under threat during pandemic, global leaders warn

Stockholm – Over 500 political and civil society leaders, Nobel laureates and rights groups, on Thursday warned that some governments were using the coronavirus pandemic to "tighten their grip on power", undermining democracy and civil liberties.

In an open letter signed by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, actor Richard Gere and Nobel Peace Prize laureates Shirin Ebadi, Lech Walesa and Jose Ramos-Horta, among others, the authors called the ongoing pandemic a "formidable global challenge to democracy".

"Democracy is under threat, and people who care about it must summon the will, the discipline, and the solidarity to defend it," the authors wrote. "At stake are the freedom, health, and dignity of people everywhere."

The letter – the aim of which is to raise "awareness and mobilise citizens" – was initiated by the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

"Just as the pandemic is already having massive economic and social consequences, it is very likely already having very profound political consequences," Kevin Casas-Zamora, the organisation's secretary general, told AFP.

Stressing that it was still early days and the full impact on democracy would have to be evaluated later, Casas-Zamora noted there were already worrying signs.

Casas-Zamora pointed to "cases like Hungary where basically the emergency powers invoked by the government had no expiration date".

Those powers were lifted however by a unanimous vote in parliament on 16 June that took effect the following day.

- AFP

Russia reports more than 7 000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW – Russia on Thursday confirmed 7 113 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to 613 994.

Officials said 92 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8 605.

- REUTERS

Virus-free Vietnam not ready to open doors to foreign tourists yet - PM

HANOI – Despite successfully containing its Covid-19 outbreak, Vietnam has no plans to open up to international tourists yet over fears that doing so could lead to a second wave of infections, the Southeast Asian country's prime minister said on Wednesday.

Thanks to an aggressive, targeted testing programme and a centralised quarantine system, Vietnam has contained infections numbers to a relatively low 352 cases, most of whom have recovered. There have been no reported deaths.

"There is no story of rushing to open the doors," Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said in a statement posted to the government website on Wednesday.

"Vietnam is not yet ready to welcome back international tourists. Foreign experts, high level workers and investors into Vietnam are welcomed but will be closely monitored."

- REUTERS

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab