Covid-19 wrap: US plans booster jabs, Australia cases on the rise, Japan expands state of emergency

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | Are J&J vaccines produced in Africa being shipped overseas? Campaigners brief the media

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Tuesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4 370 427 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Tuesday.

At least 207 838 740 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health OrganiSation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Monday, 8 388 new deaths and 636 698 new cases were recorded worldwide.

 - AFP

Japan expands virus emergency to battle surge

Tokyo – Japan's government on Tuesday expanded a coronavirus state of emergency to seven more regions as it battles a record wave of infections a week before the Paralympic Games.

Virus emergency measures that ban restaurants and bars from selling alcohol and require them to close by 20:00 are already in place in Tokyo and five other regions, and had been due to end by 31 August.

But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the measure would be expanded to additional areas, with the restrictions in all parts of the country running until 12 September.

"We are seeing unprecedented growth in infections continuing in our country. The number of patients with serious symptoms is increasing," Suga told a meeting of ministers and government officials.

"The government will form a united front to overcome this crisis and take thorough measures to save people's lives and keep them safe."

In addition to the measures affecting bars and restaurants, the government will ask large shopping malls and department stores to limit the number of customers inside at one time.

 - AFP

Events requiring vaccination proof can opt out of masks, Nevada governor says

Nevada governor Steve Sisolak said late on Monday that large event operators will be allowed to opt out of the state's mask requirements if they can verify that attendees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Those partially vaccinated and children could still attend provided they wear a mask, he said.

"If a large event venue chooses to require vaccination proof for all attendees, those that are FULLY vaccinated will be allowed to take their masks off," the Democratic governor wrote on Twitter.

Sisolak said the exception was "not a mandate", but an option available for those operating venues with the capacity of 4 000 or more.

His announcement comes after San Francisco and New Orleans joined New York City in ordering patrons to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms and other venues in an effort to stem the fast-spreading Delta variant.

Shortly after the governor's announcement, National Football League (NFL) team Las Vegas Raiders, said that starting from 13 September, it will require all its fans at home games to present proof of vaccination, a first in the NFL.

The Raiders owner Mark Davis said the move was consulted with governor Sisolak and other community leaders and added that fans would be offered vaccination on site prior to home games.

 - REUTERS

US plans to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots in September - source

The Biden administration plans to begin administering Covid-19 booster shots to Americans as early as mid or late September, pending authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters late on Monday.

Health officials in President Joe Biden's administration gathered round the view that most people should get a booster shot eight months after they completed their initial vaccination, the source said.

According to the New York Times, which earlier reported the development, officials are planning to announce the administration's decision as early as this week, with the first boosters likely to go to nursing home residents and health care workers, followed by other older people.

Last week, US regulators authorised a third dose of Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

 - REUTERS

New Zealand reports first coronavirus case in community since February

New Zealand on Tuesday reported its first case of Covid-19 in the community in six months after a person tested positive in its largest city of Auckland.

The link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established, the Health Ministry said in a statement, adding the case is now being investigated.

The last reported community case of Covid-19 in New Zealand was in February.

The Auckland Regional Public Health unit is undertaking interviews with the case for contact tracing purposes, the statement said.

 - REUTERS

Sydney Covid-19 cases set to rise, hospitals under pressure

Covid-19 cases are set to "rise substantially" in Sydney in the coming weeks despite a prolonged lockdown, authorities said on Tuesday, warning soaring infections have already put hospitals under enormous strain.

Australia, once a world leader in curtailing Covid-19, is struggling to suppress a third wave of infections driven by the highly infectious Delta variant despite locking down more than half its population.

New South Wales (NSW) state, whose capital Sydney is the epicentre of the latest outbreak, reported 452 cases in the past 24 hours, the third-biggest one-day jump, and one new death.

"We envisage that case numbers in the next two or three weeks will bounce around and are likely to rise substantially," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Sydney has already toughened restrictions, including setting up roadblocks in parts of the city, and has hiked fines amid reports of people flouting strict stay-at-home orders.

 - REUTERS

Australia's Victoria reports slight rise in local Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY – Australia's Victoria state reported a slight rise in locally acquired cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, the first day after officials reinstated a night curfew and extended a hard lockdown in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of 24 new local cases were detected in the state, up from 22 a day earlier.

Authorities on Monday prolonged a lockdown in Melbourne until 2 September and said the city's 5 million residents would be subjected to a nightly curfew in a bid to get on top of the highly infectious Delta virus variant.

 - REUTERS

Concern over virus outbreak in Australia Indigenous communities

Sydney – There is "enormous concern" over a coronavirus outbreak in vulnerable Australian Indigenous communities, authorities said on Tuesday, prompting them to deploy military personnel to deliver vaccines to the largely unjabbed population.

A Delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney two months ago has spread to western New South Wales state in recent days, with health officials saying most of the 116 cases detected in the area so far were among Aboriginal people.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said the outbreak was of "enormous concern", with the Outback region under lockdown orders in an attempt to curb transmission.

It is the first significant outbreak among the remote Aboriginal communities since the pandemic began, and has sparked fears for a population widely believed to be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

At least five teams of military health specialists will head to the area from Wednesday to boost local vaccination efforts, Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said.

 - AFP

India Covid-19 vaccinations near record, new infections at five-month low

NEW DELHI – India administered more than 8.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the past 24 hours, government data showed on Tuesday, close to its all-time record and speeding up a campaign to inoculate all eligible adults by December.

The surge in inoculations came alongside a sharp decline in daily new infections that fell to 25 166, the lowest since 16 March, health ministry said.

India has undertaken one of the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drives and has so far administered 554 million doses, giving at least one dose to about 46% of its estimated 944 million adults. Only about 13% of the population have had the required two doses.

After hitting a record high of 9.2 million doses on 21 June, the pace of daily inoculations had dropped to around 4.2 million on an average in July, according to data compiled from the government's CoWIN website.

 - REUTERS

India reports 25 166 new Covid-19 cases

MUMBAI – India reported 25 166 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally of infections to 32.25 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Deaths rose by 437, taking the to 432 079, the ministry said.

 - REUTERS

Russia reports 20 958 new Covid-19 cases, 805 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 805 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, close to a record high, amid a surge in cases that authorities blame on the infectious Delta variant.

The government coronavirus task force also reported 20 958 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 2 006 in Moscow, pushing the infection tally in Russia to 6 642 559 since the pandemic began.

 - REUTERS

Brazil reports 14 471 new coronavirus cases, 434 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil recorded 14 471 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 434 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 569 492, according to ministry data.

 - REUTERS

Mexico reports 7 172 new Covid-19 cases, 272 more deaths

Mexico registered 7 172 new Covid-19 infections and 272 more deaths, health ministry data showed on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3 108 438 and the death toll to 248 652.

 - REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3 912 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3 912 to 3 827 051, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 28 to 91 899, the tally showed.

 - REUTERS

 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.


Read more on:
brazilgermanyusrussianew zealandmexicoindiaaustraliajapanlockdowncoronavirushealth
