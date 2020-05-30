48m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: US records 1,225 deaths in 24 hours, Brazil surpasses Spain's death toll

  • The United States recorded over a thousand deaths in a single day. The country leads the world in coronavirus deaths alongside Italy, Britain and France.
  • US President Donald Trump cut ties with the World Health Organisation in the middle of the pandemic.
  • Brazil surpassed Spain's death toll on Friday. It also has the second highest number of confirmed cases but experts fear that number could be 15 times higher.

US records 1,225 coronavirus deaths

The United States recorded 1,225 coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing its total to 102,798 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has officially logged 1,745,606 overall cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed.

The United States, Britain, Italy and France lead the world in coronavirus deaths.

US President Donald Trump said he was severing ties with the World Health Organization, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the initial spread of the novel coronavirus and being too lenient with China, where the outbreak began last year.

Trump suspended funding to the WHO last month. Until now, the United State was by far the biggest contributor to the UN agency, having given $400 million last year.

Brazil surpasses Spain

Brazil on Friday reached 27,878 coronavirus deaths, official figures showed, surpassing the toll of hard-hit Spain and making it the country with the fifth-highest number of fatalities.

The epicenter of the South American coronavirus outbreak, Brazil saw 1,124 deaths in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

It also had a record number of new cases -- 26,928 in one day -- bringing the total number of infections to 465,166.

As of Friday Spain had recorded 27,121 deaths, with virus fatalities there rapidly slowing. Brazil could soon surpass France, which has seen 28,714 deaths.

A gravedigger wearing protective clothing is silho
A gravedigger wearing protective clothing is silhoutted at sunset as he digs a grave for a victim of COVID-19 at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 28, 2020. (AFP)

Brazil is second in the number of confirmed cases, though trailing far behind the United States which has 1.7 million infections.

Brazil has seen 131.2 coronavirus deaths per one million people -- compared to more than 300 in the United States and 580 in Spain -- but the pandemic has yet to peak in the South American country.

"There is no way to foresee" when the outbreak will peak, the Ministry of Health said, and experts say the number of cases in Brazil could be 15 times higher than the confirmed figure because there has been no widespread testing.

Related Links
Trump cuts ties with WHO mid-pandemic, as Europe speeds reopening
To open or not? Some places of worship stick with praying at home
Brazil stands by hydroxychloroquine despite WHO
Read more on:
brazilspainuscoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 6007 votes
No
86% - 37888 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20149.7) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo