Covid-19 wrap: US reports over 1 000 deaths in a day, Israel tightens restrictions, Japan battles fatigue

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Wednesday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4 381 911 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Wednesday.

At least 208 545 350 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Tuesday, 10 906 new deaths and 652 857 new cases were recorded worldwide.

 - AFP

US reports more than 1 000 Covid-19 deaths in single day

The United States reported more than 1 000 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally.

President Joe Biden's administration confirmed on Tuesday evening it planned to extend requirements for travellers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations until mid-January.

Like many other countries, the Delta variant has presented a major challenge.

The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1 017 deaths, taking the death toll from the pandemic to just under 623 000 people, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world.

The last time the United States recorded more than 1 000 deaths on a daily basis was in March.

 - REUTERS

Sydney warned worse to come as Delta cases surge

Sydney's Delta outbreak has not peaked and residents must brace for more deaths, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia's largest city continued to break records for new daily infections despite a nearly two-month lockdown.

"We haven't seen the worst of it and the way that we stop this is by everybody staying at home," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

NSW reported its biggest daily rise of 633 new cases, including 545 in Sydney, eclipsing the state's previous daily high of 478 hit on Monday. Sixty people have died since the first Delta case was reported in Sydney on 16 June, including three confirmed on Wednesday.

With only about 28% of people in NSW above 16 years of age fully vaccinated, state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant warned there would be more deaths if cases continued to rise.

Australia is in the grip of a third wave of infections that has exposed weaknesses in the country's vaccine rollout and forced more than half of its 25 million people into lockdown.

Only one-quarter of the adult population is fully vaccinated so far, putting pressure on Prime Minister Scott Morrison whose government missed its initial vaccine targets.

 - REUTERS

Pandemic fatigue complicates Japan's Covid-19 fight, risks recovery delay

TOKYO – Japan's state of emergency restrictions are not curbing movement as effectively as in the past, according to mobility data, hurting the government's fight to slow Covid-19 infections and raising the risk the economic recovery could be delayed.

A surge in Delta variant cases forced the government to extend on Tuesday its fourth state of emergency by around two weeks through 12 September and expand targeted areas to nearly 60% of the population.

After repeated stop-and-go curbs, however, voluntary requests to stay home may be falling on deaf ears among the pandemic-fatigued population, with mobility data pointing to a recent spike in movement around train stations in the country.

While increased mobility is supporting consumption in the short-term, it is doing little to slow infections, which analysts worry could delay a full reopening and broader recovery in the world's third largest economy.

 - REUTERS

Israel tightens restrictions as virus cases leap

Jerusalem – New restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 took effect in Israel on Wednesday, after the largely vaccinated country saw the highest daily infection rate since January.

The measures, announced on Sunday, require vaccination certificates or negative coronavirus tests to enter a range of public spaces, including restaurants and bars, cultural and sports venues, hotels and gyms, the health ministry said.

The same applies to worshippers wishing to enter synagogues, mosques or churches with more than 50 people in attendance.

In addition, the capacity of stores, shopping malls and industrial parks will be limited to one person per seven square metres.

After its launch last December, Israel's widely praised vaccination drive helped to drastically bring down infections.

But that trend has since reversed, driven by the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, with restrictions that were lifted in June reimposed since July.

 - AFP

Los Angeles to require masks at large outdoor sporting, music events

LOS ANGELES – Fans attending baseball, football and outdoor music events in Los Angeles County will be required to wear a mask starting on Friday regardless of their vaccination status, according to an order on Tuesday from the health department.

The order targets "outdoor mega-events" that attract crowds of over 10 000 people like baseball games at Dodger Stadium and National Football League games at SoFi Stadium, which is home to the Rams and Chargers.

It also covers music festivals, concerts, parades, outdoor theatres and other large gatherings, including venues like the Hollywood Bowl, which has been staging 100% capacity concerts for vaccinated audiences of up to 17 000.

 - REUTERS

Australia's Qantas to require all employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SYDNEY – Qantas Airways said on Wednesday it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of its broader commitment to safety, in line with some other airlines globally.

Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by 15 November, while other staff will have until 31 March 2022, the airline said.

There will be exemptions for those who are unable to be vaccinated based on documented medical reasons, which it said was expected to be very rare.

The airline said a staff poll found that 89% had already been vaccinated or were planning to be and around three-quarters of staff felt it should be a requirement.

 - REUTERS

Brazil reports 37 613 Covid-19 cases and 1 106 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 37 613 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1 106 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 20 416 183 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 570 598, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

 - REUTERS

India reports 35 178 new Covid-19 cases

NEW DELHI – India on Wednesday reported 35 178 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a government statement said.

 - REUTERS

Russia reports 20 914 new Covid-19 cases, 799 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 20 914 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1 590 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 6 663 473.

The government coronavirus task force said 799 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 172 909.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 315 000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to June 2021.

 - REUTERS

Mexico reports 14 814 new Covid-19 cases, 877 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico registered 14 814 new Covid-19 infections and 877 more deaths, health ministry data showed on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3 123 252 and the death toll to 249 529.

 - REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 8 324 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 8 324 to 3 835 375, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 22 to 91 921, the tally showed.

 - REUTERS

New Covid-19 cases in Japan's Osaka mark record of around 2 300 - Kyodo

TOKYO – Japan's Osaka prefecture is set to report a record number of new coronavirus cases at around 2 300 on Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported.

 - REUTERS

Australia's Victoria state reports 24 local Covid-19 cases

SYDNEY – Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday reported 24 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities race to track infections with an unknown source in Melbourne, the state capital.

A total of four mystery cases, the ones whose source is still unidentified, were among the new infections, in line with the trend over the last several days. Of the new cases, six have spent time in the community while infectious.

 - REUTERS

 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

 

Previous Results
