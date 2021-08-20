Covid-19 wrap: US seizes fake vaccination cards, England's prevalence drops, Sydney extends lockdown

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Friday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4 401 486 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Friday.

At least 209 862 720 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 10 453 new deaths and 687 183 new cases were recorded worldwide.

- AFP

US seizes 3 000 fake Covid-19 vaccination cards in Alaska

ANCHORAGE – US Customs and Border Protection agents in Anchorage seized more than 3 000 counterfeit Covid-19 vaccination cards sent from China, officials said on Thursday.

The cards were of "low-quality printing" but closely resembled authentic Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) certificates provided to vaccine recipients, the agency said in a statement.

The Alaska shipment follows a similar seizure that Customs and Border Protection reported last week in Memphis, in which counterfeit cards were also sent from China.

"Getting these fraudulent cards off the streets and out of the hands of those who would then sell them is important for the safety of the American public," Lance Robinson, area port director of the Area Port of Anchorage, said in a statement. "Looking out for the welfare of our fellow Alaskans is one of the many and varied responsibilities CBP is proud to take on."

- REUTERS

Three more US senators test positive for Covid-19

Washington – Three US senators from different political affiliations and different parts of the country said on Thursday they have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lawmakers, who were vaccinated, are among the 71 members of Congress to be diagnosed with Covid-19 since the beginning of last year, according to the nonpartisan group GovTrack.

"I've tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. I feel good but will isolate per docs instructions," Senator John Hickenlooper, 69, said on Twitter.

"I'm grateful for the vaccine," the Colorado Democrat added, as he encouraged other people to get the shot.

Republican Senator Roger Wicker, 70, tested positive earlier on Thursday "after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms" his office said in a statement.

- AFP

Sydney extends lockdown, imposes partial curfew

Sydney extended its two-month-old lockdown for another month and introduced a partial curfew on Friday, as Australia's largest city struggled to contain a fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the "difficult" decision, telling the city's population of five million it was time to "bunker down".

"Unfortunately the case numbers continue to grow," she said. "This is what life will look like for most of us until the end of September."

For much of the pandemic, Sydney saw very few virus cases.

But the city is now reporting more than 600 cases each day – straining contact tracing efforts – and that number shows little sign of shrinking.

Stay-at-home orders will now remain in place across the city until the end of September and residents in virus hotspots will also be subject to a night-time curfew and limited to one hour of outdoor exercise a day.

- AFP

Japan to ramp up Covid-19 tests as it battles worst wave of infections

TOKYO – Japan plans to dramatically ramp up daily Covid-19 tests, borrowing from anti-contagion measures used in the recent Tokyo Olympics, as it battles its worst wave of infections, driven by the Delta variant.

New infections exceeded 25 000 on Thursday for the first time, a tally by national broadcaster NHK showed, with the surge mainly among those in their 40s and 50s, most of whom are unvaccinated.

The speed and severity of Japan's Delta-driven infections are overtaking the strategy of targeted cluster tracing it has favoured over the mass testing used by many nations.

The cabinet office said Japan intends to employ its full daily capacity of about 320 000 polymerase-chain reaction (PCR) tests, or about triple the use now.

- REUTERS

Mexico battles surge in Covid-19 cases as deaths top 250 000

MEXICO CITY – Mexico is battling a new wave of coronavirus infections as daily cases hit record highs and the official death toll passed 250 000, one of the highest worldwide.

Health authorities on Wednesday reported nearly 29 000 daily new cases, Mexico's highest for any day except for statistical one-offs.

Mexico also recorded 940 more confirmed deaths, the highest number in a single day since February, excepting the one-offs.

Jaime Gonzalez, a doctor who was buying an oxygen tank for a family member in Mexico City, said he was seeing hospital beds filling up again, and oxygen short in supply.

"It's impossible for people to remain locked up, always," Gonzalez said. "But we haven't been able to strike a balance between what is necessary to stay healthy and live an economically viable life."

Alejandro Canales, a paramedic in Mexico City, also said he had recently seen more patients, especially younger ones. "It's no longer just older people," he said.

- REUTERS

England's Covid-19 prevalence drops to 1-in-80, ONS says

LONDON – The prevalence of Covid-19 infections in England was around 1-in-80 people in the week ending 14 August, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, slightly lower than the previous week's estimate of 1-in-75.

The figures came after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government last month lifted nearly all coronavirus restrictions such as the mandatory wearing of masks in indoor public spaces.

The share of people testing positive also fell in Scotland to an estimate of around 1-in-200 people, whilst the trajectory remained uncertain in Northern Ireland where roughly 1-in-50 were estimated to have the virus.

The level increased in Wales to 1-in-130 people, the ONS said.

- REUTERS

Israel's PM Bennett receives Covid-19 booster shot as infections surge

Kfar Saba – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot on Friday, as the country began administering them to people aged 40 and over amid a spike in infections.

At a public hospital in Kfar Saba, a central city near Bennett's home, the 49-year-old Israeli premier kept his eyes on the nurse administering the shot to his left shoulder, with his office saying he was the first head of government in the world to receive a booster.

"We're at the height of the battle now, together we can win; it's within arm's reach, but we're not there yet," Bennett said shortly before receiving the shot.

"I'm asking of you – use this unique privilege you have as Israelis, and go get vaccinated."

Infections in Israel have in recent weeks surged, raising fears of a lockdown over the Jewish High Holidays, which will take place in September.

"If you go get the third shot, we can avoid a fourth lockdown," Bennett said. "We're seeing profound efficacy of the vaccines working, it's safe and it's the way to defeat this virus."

The World Health Organisation has called for a moratorium on Covid-19 vaccine booster shots to help ease the drastic inequity in dose distribution between rich and poor nations.

- AFP





Thailand reaches 1 million Covid-19 cases, plans vaccine boosters

BANGKOK – Thailand has passed the 1 million mark in coronavirus cases on Friday, 97% of which were recorded in the past five months, as the country struggles to boost vaccinations and get on top of one of Asia's most severe Covid-19 outbreaks.

Authorities on Friday reported 19 851 cases and 240 fatalities, taking total confirmed infections past 1 million and deaths to 8 826, a death ratio of 0.87% of confirmed cases.

Thailand had kept the coronavirus largely under control and enjoyed only partial restrictions for much of the pandemic until it was hit in April by the virulent Alpha variant, followed later by the Delta variant, when few people were vaccinated.

Health officials have been rushing to shore up vaccine supply having inoculated just 8.3% of its population of over 66 million.

With concerns about efficacy of inactivated virus vaccines against the Delta variant, Thailand is planning to administer booster shots, health official Sopon Iamsirithawon told reporters.

- REUTERS

Brazil reports 36 315 new Covid-19 cases and 979 deaths in 24 hours - ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had 36 315 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 979 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 20 494 212 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 572 641, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India, and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of Covid-19 deaths has fallen to less than one-third of the toll of almost 3 000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

- REUTERS

India reports 36 571 new coronavirus cases

MUMBAI – India reported 36 571 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement on Friday.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 23 006 new Covid-19 cases, 850 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexican health authorities reported 23 006 new Covid-19 cases and 850 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the country since the pandemic began to 3 175 211 and the total confirmed death toll to 251 319.

- REUTERS

Malaysia reports 23 564 coronavirus cases, new daily record

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian health authorities reported 23 564 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a new daily record.

The country has recorded 1.51 million cases in total.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 785 COVID-19 deaths, 20 992 new cases

MOSCOW – Russia on Friday reported 785 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 20 992 new cases, including 1 925 in Moscow.

Russia was hit by a surge in cases this summer that peaked in July and that authorities blamed on the Delta variant and slow uptake of domestically produced vaccines.

- REUTERS

