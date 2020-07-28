1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: US unveils virus plan, UK PM commits $2.6 billion to improving health during pandemic

  • A British minister said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate.
  • Boris Johnson promised invest in projects seeking to improve public health and capitalise on a shift away from cars during the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Jair Bolsonaro took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, days after saying he had recovered from the coronavirus.

Republicans unveil coronavirus plan, slash emergency unemployment benefit

Senate Republicans on Monday proposed a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package hammered out with the White House, paving the way for talks with Democrats on how to help Americans as expanded unemployment benefits for millions of workers expire this week.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the proposal a "tailored and targeted" plan focused on getting children back to school and employees back to work and protecting corporations from lawsuits, while slashing the expiring supplemental unemployment benefits of $600 a week by two-thirds.

The plan sparked immediate opposition from both Democrats and Republicans. Democrats decried it as too limited compared to their $3 trillion proposal that passed the House of Representatives in May, while some Republicans called it too expensive.

McConnell said the package would include direct $1 200 payments to Americans, as well as incentives for the manufacture of personal protective equipment in the United States, rather than China.

It also includes $190 billion for loans to help small businesses, and $100 billion for loans to businesses that operate seasonally or in low-income areas.

Reuters

UK quarantine on Spain is not disproportionate - junior minister

British junior minister Simon Clarke said the government disagreed with the Spanish prime minister's assessment that imposing a quarantine on travellers from Spain was disproportionate.

"We don't agree with that assessment," Clarke, a junior local government minister, told Sky on Tuesday.

Clarke said that Britain's travel advice was guided by science and Spain's infection rate had risen.

"Obviously we continue to work very closely with the Spanish authorities and wish them every success in getting this situation under control as quickly as possible," he said.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that Britain made a mistake bringing back the 14-day stay-at home rule, arguing that much of the Mediterranean country had a lower coronavirus infection rate than the UK.

Reuters

UK PM Johnson commits 2 billion pounds in cycling and walking health drive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to spend $2.6 billion on walking and cycling projects in England, seeking to improve public health and capitalise on a shift away from cars during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Monday, Johnson used his own struggle with weight to urge Britons to get fitter as the government announced plans to ban TV and online adverts for junk food before 21:00.

The government wants to reduce demand on the publicly-funded National Health Service, which will have to handle any uptick in coronavirus cases over the winter alongside the annual seasonal pressures of illnesses such as flu.

"From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face," said Johnson.

Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro removes mask in public after coronavirus recovery

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday took off his mask in public as he greeted supporters in Brasilia, days after saying he had recovered from the coronavirus, which he said had not had a serious impact on his health.

The right-wing leader tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month and went into quarantine at his residence, but said on Saturday that his latest test had come back negative.

"I didn't have any problems," Bolsonaro said on Monday. "For people who have prior health problems and are of a certain age, anything can be dangerous."

Reuters

Chile hospitals ensure patients do not die alone despite pandemic

All over the world, people are dying alone as relatives are barred from visiting them in hospital for fear of catching and spreading the coronavirus. But not in Chile.

Here, special units have been set up where family members and loved ones are able to say their goodbyes even inside public hospitals where the virus is rife.

"Everyone leaves behind a family and we tried to get to know every person in the time we had," Natalia Ojeda, a doctor specialising in palliative care at the Barros Luco hospital in Santiago, told AFP.

This hospital has been one of the most affected in a country where more than 9 000 people have died with Covid-19 and which has seen over 340 000 cases amongst the 18 million population.

AFP

 

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap: US-backed vaccine trial enters 'late stage', Kenya enforces booze ban
Covid-19 wrap: Latin America leads global infections, Italian region imposes fine for not wearing...
Covid-19 wrap: Global cases surge past 16.06m with 643 811 deaths, France expands free testing
Read more on:
jair bolsonaroboris john­sonchilebrazilspainusukcoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
8% - 41 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
77% - 405 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 83 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul 2020

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(-0.88)
ZAR/GBP
21.29
(-0.74)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.81
(-0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.86)
Gold
1928.60
(-1.80)
Silver
23.33
(-8.40)
Platinum
925.57
(-2.76)
Brent Crude
43.90
(+0.27)
Palladium
2279.00
(-0.99)
All Share
56150.07
(-0.31)
Top 40
51699.08
(-0.41)
Financial 15
10447.81
(+0.74)
Industrial 25
73850.08
(-0.09)
Resource 10
56527.10
(-1.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Netflix donates R8.3 million to support SA's film and TV industry amid Covid-19 pandemic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets...

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy surpasses R15k fundraising goal for bird park - and gets special visit on his birthday
Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon

24 Jul 2020

Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo