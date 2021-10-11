Covid-19 wrap: Vaccines proven effective, AstraZeneca touts antibody cocktail, Russia deaths surge

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Monday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4 847 904 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Monday.

At least 237 746 350 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organisation estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 4 420 new deaths and 303 312 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were Russia with 957 new deaths, followed by United States with 255 and Iran with 222.

- AFP

Vaccines prevent severe Covid-19, even from Delta - study

Paris – Vaccination is highly effective at preventing severe cases of Covid-19, even against the Delta variant, a vast study in France has shown.

The research published on Monday – focusing on prevention of severe Covid and death, not infection – looked at 22 million people over 50 and found those who had received jabs were 90% less likely to be hospitalised or die.

The results confirm observations from the US, the UK and Israel, but researchers say it is the largest study of its kind so far.

Looking at data collected starting in December 2020, when France launched its jab campaign, the researchers compared the outcomes of 11 million vaccinated people with 11 million unvaccinated subjects.

They formed pairs matching an unvaccinated individual with a vaccinated counterpart from the same region and of the same age and sex, tracking them from the date of the vaccinated person's second jab to 20 July.

Starting 14 days after a second dose, a vaccinated subjects' risk of severe Covid was reduced by 90%, according to the research conducted by Epi-Phare, an independent medicines safety research group that works closes with the French government.

- AFP

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail succeeds in late-stage study to treat Covid-19

AstraZeneca's experimental Covid-19 drug has helped cut the risk of severe disease or death in a late-stage study, the British drugmaker said on Monday, a boost to its efforts to develop coronavirus medicines beyond vaccines.

The drug, a cocktail of two antibodies called AZD7442, reduced the risk of severe Covid-19 or death by 50% in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less, meeting the main goal of the study.

AstraZeneca's therapy, delivered via injection, is the first of its kind to show promise both as a preventative medicine and as a treatment for Covid-19 following multiple trials. It is designed to protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to vaccines.

"These positive results show that a convenient intramuscular dose of AZD7442 could play an important role in helping combat this devastating pandemic," Hugh Montgomery, the trial's principal investigator, said in a statement.

Similar therapies made with a class of drugs called monoclonal antibodies are being developed by Regeneron, Eli Lilly and GlaxoSmithKline with partner Vir. These therapies are approved for emergency use in the United States for treating mild-to-moderate Covid-19.

- REUTERS

New Zealand health workers, teachers told 'no jab, no job'

Wellington – New Zealand on Monday announced a sweeping "no jab, no job" policy for most healthcare workers and teachers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"We can't leave anything to chance so that's why we are making it mandatory," said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.

Doctors, nurses and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by 1 December, while everyone working in the education sector who has contact with students must have their two doses by 1 January.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners backed mandatory vaccinations with president Samantha Murton describing it as a "bold, but necessary call" to make.

Secondary schools will also be required to keep a register to show the vaccination status of students.

- AFP

Sydney emerges from pandemic lockdown, beer in hand

Sydney's oldest pub opened one hour early on Monday to welcome back its regulars after the city emerged from a more than 100-day lockdown, allowing Covid-19 vaccinated locals to enjoy new freedoms including a morning beer at their favourite bar.

Soon after doors opened at 09:00 (22:00 GMT Sunday), a handful of customers filled up one side of the bar at the Fortune of War, an almost two century-old pub looking out towards Sydney's main ferry and cruise ship wharf in The Rocks precinct.

"It's the Aussie way. You know, come to the pub, have a beer, have a bit of a yarn. They talk to staff, they talk to each other," said publican Steven Speed, gesturing towards the customers perched on bar stools.

Speed said no-one can remember when the Fortune of War was last forced to close for an extended period, although he said it was likely during the Spanish Flu pandemic a century ago.

- REUTERS

New Zealand reports fall in local Covid-19 cases, all in Auckland

New Zealand on Monday reported a slight easing in new Covid-19 cases, all of them in the country's biggest city of Auckland, as authorities look to step up the pace of vaccination efforts to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

A total of 35 new cases were reported, down from 60 on Sunday, taking the total cases in the current outbreak to 1 622.

New Zealand last week abandoned its long-standing strategy of eliminating coronavirus amid persistent infections and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread through higher vaccinations.

About 2.4 million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 53% of the eligible population.

- REUTERS

Romania remains vaccine sceptical despite surge in Covid-19 cases

ADUNATII-COPACENI – In leafy Romanian villages surrounding the capital Bucharest, few people realise one person has died from Covid-19 every six minutes in the country during the first 10 days of October, and vaccine scepticism remains high.

These villages have some of the highest Covid-19 infection numbers and lowest vaccination rates in the country, which is being ravaged by the fourth wave of the pandemic, with ambulances queuing outside hospitals filled to the brim.

Daily transmission numbers are rising across Central and Eastern European states, and Romania is experiencing record case and death rates as it grapples with the European Union's second-lowest vaccination rate.

In Adunatii-Copaceni, 20km south of Bucharest, 69-year-old Ion Dinu said he and his wife Maria spend most of their time working in their garden, growing tomatoes, peppers and herbs and not coming into contact with many people.

While he has taken a flu vaccine in the past, he said television programmes have questioned the effectiveness of Covid-19 shots.

"I am not saying I am against it," he said next to a produce stand outside his house. "I am just not firmly convinced it is as efficient as the flu vaccine, there hasn't been enough time to gain experience with it."

Dinu said he would get vaccinated if his neighbours or family became infected, but not everyone in the village would.

- REUTERS

Russia's daily Covid-19 death toll hovers near all-time high

MOSCOW – Russia reported 957 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, close to the all-time high of 968 reported two days earlier.

The government coronavirus task force also said it had recorded 29 409 new cases in the last 24 hours, an increase from 28 647 cases on Sunday.

Moscow, which reported 5 002 cases on Monday, said it was launching free "express" antibody-based tests for Covid-19 at a number of locations including shopping malls in an attempt to avert a new wave of restrictions.

The number of people hospitalised over the last two weeks in the capital has doubled in comparison with the previous fortnight, the Interfax news agency quoted the city's Covid-19 task force as saying.

- REUTERS

Brazil registers 8 639 new cases of coronavirus and 182 new Covid-19 deaths - Health Ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil has had only 8 639 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and just 182 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With more than 70% of Brazilians now vaccinated with a first dose, the rolling seven-day average of Covid-19 deaths has fallen to under 500 from almost 3 000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April. Sunday's death toll was the lowest for a Sunday since 15 November 2020.

The South American country has now registered 21 575 820 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 601 011, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak and the second deadliest.

- REUTERS

Mexico reports 2 690 new cases of Covid-19, 128 more deaths

MEXICO CITY – Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 2 690 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and 128 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3 723 235 and the death toll to 282 086.

It has previously said that the actual numbers are likely significantly higher than those reported.

- REUTERS

