Covid-19 wrap: Venezuela's health system 'overwhelmed', Canada nears zero deaths

Covid-19 has killed four Kenyan health workers and infected 450, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as word emerged of a slew of cases in Kenya's biggest maternity hospital, Reuters reports.



"Health workers handling patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus disease face an increased risk of exposure to the virus," Rashid Aman, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry of health, told a news briefing.

At least 41 of the staff at Pumwani maternity hospital in the capital Nairobi have been infected, said Patrick Amoth, the acting director general of health at the health ministry, adding that the cases were mild.

"Nobody has gone to hospital for care, and we are hopeful that they will be able to pull through without developing any symptoms of Covid," Amoth told the private Citizen TV on Tuesday.

Nairobi-based Doreen Lugaliki, who worked at a different Nairobi hospital, became Kenya's first doctor to die of the virus last week.

There was no immediate comment from the doctors and nurses unions.

Kenya has confirmed 11 252 confirmed of the disease and 209 deaths, the ministry said.

Venezuela health system overwhelmed with spike in infections



Reuters reports that coronavirus cases in Venezuela have jumped in recent weeks and two top lieutenants of President Nicolas Maduro have tested positive, triggering warnings from health workers that the pandemic may overwhelm the country's already battered healthcare system.

Venezuela's case count began to accelerate last month and is rising by more than 30% every week, according to Dr. Julio Castro, part of a medical advisory team working with opposition leader Juan Guaido.

President Nicolas Maduro says his government has handled the pandemic better than neighboring nations, noting its 10 010 cases - a figure disputed by the opposition - are a fraction of those in Colombia and Brazil.

Getty Images

But the recent spike in the case count - which now includes Socialist Party Vice President Diosdado Cabello and Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami - signals that Venezuela's precarious health system will be tested by the pandemic.

The country's hospitals already suffer from constant blackouts, lack of running water, and chronic shortages of basic supplies, according to human rights groups and health workers.

Venezuela's roughly 300 public hospitals have 23 000 beds ready to receive patients, according to official figures.



Health worker groups say 12 doctors and two nurses have died from Covid-19, and a lack of protective equipment was raising infection risks for other medical personnel.

The information ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Canada nears zero deaths



Reuters reports that Canada's efforts to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases have put the country on the cusp of zero deaths from Covid-19 for the first time since March, but officials see worrying signs of a new spike as provinces lift restrictions.

For months, Canadians followed strict public health rules on social movement as the 10 provinces quickly shut down large parts of the economy, ramped up testing and boosted space in intensive care units.

Getty Images Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images

Some provinces curbed internal journeys while Ottawa barred international visitors, closed the land border to non-essential travel with the United States, which has become a global pandemic epicenter, and deployed military staff to hard-hit nursing homes.

Canadian deaths edged up eight to 8 798 according to government data late Tuesday, while the total number of cases grew by 331, to 108 486.

But health experts and politicians fret the sacrifices Canadians made could be imperiled as the economy moves to a full reopening including schools, especially in heavily populated central Canada, and as US authorities struggle to contain the spread south of the border.

US' Covid-19 epidemic projected to worsen



The latest modeling projects the number of Covid-19 deaths in the US to increase further, even as one research team suggests the near-universal use of masks could save 40 000 lives between now and November, AFP reports.

The death toll stood at 136 000 Wednesday, but the country should hit 151 000 by 1 August and 157 000 by 8 August, according to an average of models of 23 research groups in the US and elsewhere.

The figures were published by the University of Massachusetts Amherst's Reich lab on Tuesday on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A week ago, this average predicted 147 000 deaths on 1 August.

The University of Washington's IHME model, goes further and predicted Wednesday 224 000 deaths on 1 November.



Another, by independent modeler Youyang Gu, in New York, predicts 227 000 deaths by 1 November.

Disneyland Paris reopens



Reuters reports that Disneyland Paris welcomed back visitors on Wednesday after a four-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe's most visited theme park.

Getty Images Chesnot/Getty Images

Masks were mandatory and advance booking required. Visitors to the park, which has imposed a limited capacity, were told to keep a metre away from others, and hundreds of sanitising-gel and hand-washing stations were scattered around.

No tickets were sold at the entrance, while playgrounds and make-up workshops remained closed.

Walt Disney World also reopened its two most popular parks in Orlando, on Saturday, despite a surge of new infections in Florida.

But in Hong Kong, the company has decided to temporarily close its Disneyland park amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city.