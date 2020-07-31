Covid-19 wrap: Vietnam, Fiji report first deaths as China rejects vaccine hacking attempt accusations

Vietnam, Fiji recorded their first cor onavirus deaths

China rejected charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc to steal data.

Hong Kong, Germany report new cases.

Vietnam reports first coronavirus death

Vietnam recorded its first coronavirus death Friday, state media reported, as the pandemic rebounds in a country previously praised for controlling the initial outbreak.

"The first death... is a 70-year-old man who lives in Hoi An city," Vietnam News Agency reported, citing the Ministry of Health.

'Enormous tragedy': Fiji records first COVID-19 death



Fiji announced its first coronavirus death Friday, but health officials assured people in the Pacific island nation that it was not the precursor to a major outbreak.

Health Minister Ifereimi Waqainabete said the victim was a 66-year-old man who tested positive after returning from India, where he had undergone surgery for a long-standing heart condition.

He said the man was one of nine active cases who had been held in quarantine since they were repatriated from India on July 1.

Before then, Fiji had enjoyed a spell of four weeks virus-free, after the 18 cases it had previously recorded all recovered.Fiji and other Pacific island nations were initially seen as among the world's most vulnerable to the virus because of under-resourced health infrastructure and high rates of health conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

However, nations in the region acted swiftly and made the costly decision to seal borders, shutting down the tourism trade that powered their economies in order to protect their populations.

China rejects accusations of hacking attempt on UK vaccine developer Moderna

China rejected on Friday charges that hackers linked to its government targeted biotech firm Moderna Inc, a leading U.S.-based coronavirus vaccine research developer, to steal data.

The accusations are baseless and without evidence, and China does not need to and does not engage in technology theft, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a news briefing.

Hong Kong reports 121 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions stay high

Hong Kong reported 121 new coronavirus cases on Friday, including 118 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to battle a third wave of the virus which has seen a resurgence this month.

The Chinese territory reported a daily record of 149 new cases on Thursday. Since late January, over 3,100 people have been infected in Hong Kong, 27 of whom have died.

Germany reports 870 new coronavirus cases

Germany reported 870 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, according to a tally from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases.

That brought the total number to 208,698 while 9,141 deaths have been recorded.

