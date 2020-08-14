1h ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap: Vietnam in market for vaccine, UK quarantine change sparks scramble to return from France

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • China, US are likely to resume their trade deal talks amid Covid-19 delay.
  • Vietnam will continue developing own vaccine, but register to buy from Russia in the meantime.
  • Philippines delays school reopening by six weeks.

Keeping you up to date on the latest Covid-19 news from around the world.

LIVE | All the latest Covid-19 news and developments

ALSO READ:

Russia reportedly offered the US help with a coronavirus vaccine, but the US said no

American central bankers are emerging as vocal critics of the US pandemic response

Vietnam to buy Russian Covid-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian Covid-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.

Russia said on Wednesday that it would roll out the world's first Covid-19 vaccine within two weeks, rejecting the concerns of experts who said it should not have been approved before completing large-scale trials.

"In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own Covid-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said, citing the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has signed up for 50-150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Some will be a "donation" from Russia, Tuoi Tre said, with Vietnam paying for the rest.

- Reuters

US, China to discuss trade deal amid Covid-19 disruption

Negotiators from the United States and China will on Saturday discuss the "phase one" trade deal signed earlier this year - before the coronavirus slammed the world economy and relations between the two economic powers took a turn for the worse.

Washington and Beijing's January deal represented a partial truce in their months-long trade war, and obligated Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

Neither the US nor the Chinese government confirmed the talks to AFP but the deal mandates meetings every six months after it takes effect, which would be Saturday.

Even with tensions high and both countries reeling from the shock of Covid-19 - which has caused a historic contraction in global growth and trade - analysts don't expect the talks to produce major changes in the agreement. And if anything does happen, Washington would be the catalyst.

"Until now, China has been relatively passive and the United States has been relatively proactive," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for greater China at ANZ bank.

- AFP

Philippines delays start of school year as virus surges

The Philippines on Friday delayed the start of the school year by another six weeks to October as the country battles surging coronavirus infections and prepares to turn classrooms into quarantine facilities.

Schools across the archipelago have been shut since mid-March when President Rodrigo Duterte's government imposed a monthslong lockdown in a bid to slow the fast-spreading contagion.

The academic year usually starts in June but was pushed back to 24 August.

It is now scheduled to begin on 5 October, the education department said, blaming the latest lockdown in the capital Manila and four surrounding provinces for "logistical limitations" in preparing for remote schooling.

The Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia, with more than 153 000 confirmed cases, including 2 442 deaths.

- AFP

UK quarantine change sparks scramble to return from France

British holidaymakers faced a scramble to get home on Friday after the government said it will reimpose a 14-day quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to quickly announce a "reciprocal measure".

The UK government said the change will kick in at 0400 (0300 GMT) on Saturday, likely sparking a mass exodus among the estimated 160 000 British holidaymakers currently in France, after a rise in coronavirus cases there.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

- AFP

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
WHO seeking $76m for Lebanon after Beirut blast, concerned about coronavirus
'It is clear that the UK is in the largest recession on record' - statistics office
UK sheds further 114 000 jobs in July - official data
Read more on:
philippinesvietnamunited kingdomcoronavirus
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
25% - 3789 votes
No I would not
30% - 4610 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
45% - 6840 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.43
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
22.88
(-0.54)
ZAR/EUR
20.61
(-0.16)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.41)
Gold
1943.50
(-0.68)
Silver
26.73
(-2.58)
Platinum
948.00
(-1.14)
Brent Crude
45.01
(-1.03)
Palladium
2152.00
(-1.26)
All Share
57079.04
(-0.59)
Top 40
52742.26
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10068.75
(-1.55)
Industrial 25
74967.72
(-1.02)
Resource 10
59246.02
(+0.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

4h ago

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo