Covid-19 wrap: Vietnam in market for vaccine, UK quarantine change sparks scramble to return from France

China, US are likely to resume their trade deal talks amid Covid-19 delay.

Vietnam will continue developing own vaccine, but register to buy from Russia in the meantime.

Philippines delays school reopening by six weeks.

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian Covid-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.



Russia said on Wednesday that it would roll out the world's first Covid-19 vaccine within two weeks, rejecting the concerns of experts who said it should not have been approved before completing large-scale trials.

"In the meantime, Vietnam will still continue developing the country's own Covid-19 vaccine," state broadcaster Vietnam Television (VTV) said, citing the Ministry of Health.

Vietnam has signed up for 50-150 million doses of the vaccine, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported.

Some will be a "donation" from Russia, Tuoi Tre said, with Vietnam paying for the rest.

- Reuters

US, China to discuss trade deal amid Covid-19 disruption

Negotiators from the United States and China will on Saturday discuss the "phase one" trade deal signed earlier this year - before the coronavirus slammed the world economy and relations between the two economic powers took a turn for the worse.

Washington and Beijing's January deal represented a partial truce in their months-long trade war, and obligated Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

Neither the US nor the Chinese government confirmed the talks to AFP but the deal mandates meetings every six months after it takes effect, which would be Saturday.

Even with tensions high and both countries reeling from the shock of Covid-19 - which has caused a historic contraction in global growth and trade - analysts don't expect the talks to produce major changes in the agreement. And if anything does happen, Washington would be the catalyst.

"Until now, China has been relatively passive and the United States has been relatively proactive," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for greater China at ANZ bank.

- AFP

Philippines delays start of school year as virus surges

The Philippines on Friday delayed the start of the school year by another six weeks to October as the country battles surging coronavirus infections and prepares to turn classrooms into quarantine facilities.

Schools across the archipelago have been shut since mid-March when President Rodrigo Duterte's government imposed a monthslong lockdown in a bid to slow the fast-spreading contagion.

The academic year usually starts in June but was pushed back to 24 August.

It is now scheduled to begin on 5 October, the education department said, blaming the latest lockdown in the capital Manila and four surrounding provinces for "logistical limitations" in preparing for remote schooling.

The Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia, with more than 153 000 confirmed cases, including 2 442 deaths.

- AFP

UK quarantine change sparks scramble to return from France



British holidaymakers faced a scramble to get home on Friday after the government said it will reimpose a 14-day quarantine for travellers from France and the Netherlands, prompting Paris to quickly announce a "reciprocal measure".

The UK government said the change will kick in at 0400 (0300 GMT) on Saturday, likely sparking a mass exodus among the estimated 160 000 British holidaymakers currently in France, after a rise in coronavirus cases there.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Transport Minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

- AFP

