Covid-19 wrap: Virus cases top nine million, Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj

Virus cases top nine million

Global coronavirus infections have topped nine million as the World Health Organization warned the pandemic was accelerating.

Europe has steadily eased its travel lockdowns in recent weeks, and France on Monday took its biggest step back to normality by allowing millions of children to return to school.



But many parts of the world, including Latin America and South Asia, are only beginning to feel the full force of the pandemic, while other regions are being hit with second waves.



"The pandemic is still accelerating," the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual health forum organised in the United Arab Emirates.



Tedros said the greatest threat was not the virus itself, which has now killed over 470 000 people, but "the lack of global solidarity and global leadership."



"We cannot defeat this pandemic with a divided world," he said. "The politicisation of the pandemic has exacerbated it."

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over pandemic

Saudi Arabia has announced it will hold a "very limited" hajj this year, with pilgrims already in the kingdom allowed to perform the annual ritual as it moves to curb the biggest coronavirus outbreak in the Gulf.



The decision marks the first time in Saudi Arabia's modern history that Muslims outside the kingdom have been barred from performing the hajj, which last year drew 2.5 million pilgrims.



The move to scale back the five-day event, scheduled for the end of July, is fraught with political and economic peril and comes after several Muslim nations pulled out of the ritual that forms one of the main pillars of Islam.



The kingdom's hajj ministry said the ritual will be open to various nationalities already in Saudi Arabia, but it did not specify a number.



"It was decided to hold the pilgrimage this year with very limited numbers... with different nationalities in the kingdom," the official Saudi Press Agency said on Monday, citing the ministry.



"This decision is taken to ensure the hajj is performed in a safe manner from a public health perspective... and in accordance with the teachings of Islam."

South Korea reports 46 new virus cases as it tackles 'second wave'

South Korea reported 46 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday after health authorities declared the country was battling a second wave of infections that had been circulating for weeks.



The South endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside China but appears to have brought it broadly under control thanks to an extensive "trace, test and treat" programme while never imposing a compulsory lockdown.



Social distancing rules were relaxed after a public holiday in early May and the country has since been returning largely to normal.



But in the last month the South has seen around 35 to 50 cases a day, mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area where half of the population lives.



"We believe the second wave has been running since it was triggered by the May holiday," said Jung Eun-kyeong, director of Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Officials reimposed some social distancing measures in late May following fresh clusters in and near Seoul, and most cases reported in the past week have been domestic infections.



Of the 46 new cases reported Tuesday - taking the country's total to 12 484 - 30 were people arriving from overseas.