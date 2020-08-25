59m ago

Covid-19 wrap: Virus 'easing in most regions', Spain deploys army to assist healthcare efforts

Sharon Seretlo

The Covid-19 pandemic is still raging worldwide, but fresh World Health Organisation data indicates its pace is easing in most regions, with the biggest slowdown seen in the hard-hit Americas, AFP reports.

More than 1.7 million new coronavirus cases and some 39 000 new deaths were recorded last week, the WHO said in a situation report published late Monday.

The numbers for the seven-day period ending on 23 August mark a 5% decrease in new Covid-19 cases globally and a 12% drop in new deaths compared to a week earlier.

Despite the slowdown, the fresh numbers pushed the global total since the start of the pandemic to well over 23 million cases and more than 800 000 deaths.

With the exception of Southeast Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean, all regions registered declines in new numbers, the UN health agency said.

The Americas remain by far the hardest-hit in the pandemic, accounting last week for half of all newly reported cases and 62% of deaths.

But the region also saw the biggest slowdown, with the number of new cases decreasing 11 percent and new deaths falling 17% from a week earlier, driven in part by reduced transmission reported from the United States and Brazil - the world's two worst-affected countries, the data showed.

The WHO, meanwhile, cautioned that several countries and territories in the Caribbean had reported large increases in cases, and suggested this could be linked to growing tourism.

Eldest son of Brazil's president positive for Covid-19

Reuters reports that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of president Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement by Flavio's spokesperson.

Flavio has no symptoms of Covid-19 and is at home, it said, adding he has started taking chloroquine and azithromycin as part of a treatment against the virus.

President Bolsonaro is a big supporter of chloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, despite the lack of solid evidence it works against the disease.

Bolsonaro himself caught the virus earlier, as well as his wife Michelle Bolsonaro and his youngest son, Jair Renan.

Spain calls in army to fight virus pandemic

