Covid-19 wrap: Virus reemerges in Thailand, WHO plans vaccine jab for 20% of Africa

AFP reports that a Thai DJ sentenced last week to two years in prison has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Thursday, ending the kingdom's 100-day run without a local transmission.
The man, sentenced on 26 August for what local media said was a drugs offence, had been in contact with at least 30 other people before testing positive on Wednesday.
Those tested so far have all been negative, officials said.
"It is a local transmission after we have passed 100 days," said Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director general of Thailand's Disease Control Department.
The man had worked as a DJ in different bars around Bangkok - including a venue in the tourist backpacker hotspot Khao San Road.
WHO aiming for 20% of Africa to get initial Covid-19 jabs from access plan
Reuters reports that the World Health Organisation wants to secure an initial 230 million doses of any Covid-19 vaccine for Africa, officials said Thursday, while emphasising that any vaccine in development should also be tested on the continent.
The global vaccine allocation plan, called COVAX, aims to help buy and fairly distribute deliver 2 billion doses of approved vaccines by the end of 2021.
"This ... (initial batch) will cover 20% of the African population, initially prioritising those who are the front line, health care workers, then expanding to cover vulnerable groups," Richard Mihigo, the programme area manager for WHO Africa, told an online news conference.
The scheme has nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates covering a range of technologies and scientific approaches. Some are in late-stage clinical trials and could have data available by year-end.
Only two of the potential Covid-19 vaccines are being tested in Africa, said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which co-leads the COVAX project with the WHO and the Gavi vaccines alliance.
Pandemic squeezes Greek economy by 15% in Q2
AFP reports that the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a huge single-quarter blow to Greece's economy, official data showed Thursday, though Athens hopes that recent months will show a tourism-driven rebound.
"The Covid-19 pandemic and the restriction measures that were put into place" sent gross domestic product (GDP) plunging by 15.2% in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier, the state statistics agency said.
Exports collapsed by almost one-third and consumption also dropped sharply.
Greece reopened its borders from 1 July to limit the harm to its vital tourism sector, but then saw coronavirus cases surge in August.
More than half the country's 10 500 cases were recorded last month and officials have blamed the spike in infections on flouting of social distancing rules in restaurants, bars and public gatherings.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned that Greece will fall into a "deep recession" this year before rebounding in 2021.
The Bank of Greece forecasts the economy will contract by 5.8% in 2020, while the International Monetary Fund's forecast is more pessimistic at 10%.
Denmark registers highest Covid-19 infection rate since April
Reuters reports that Denmark on Thursday it had registered 179 new Covid-19 infections in the past day, the highest rate since late April.
The Nordic country of 5.8 million was among the first in Europe to start reopening society after successfully stifling the outbreak, but a rise in new infections over the past month has slowed that reopening process.
The number of hospitalisations in Denmark stood at 17 on Thursday, roughly in line with the level registered over the last month, according to the Danish authority dealing with infectious diseases, Statens Serum Institut.
Denmark has registered 626 coronavirus-related deaths since March, but no new fatalities in the last three days, it said.
Amazon creates 7 000 UK jobs as virus fuels online demand
AFP reports that Amazon will create 7 000 permanent jobs in the UK by the end of the year, the US e-commerce giant announced Thursday as the coronavirus pandemic fuels online shopping while hurting bricks-and-mortar businesses.
Following Amazon's announcement, coffee chain Costa said it planned to axe 1 650 roles in Britain.
While several British retailers and eateries have together axed thousands of jobs following the country's virus lockdown, others including supermarket giant Tesco are creating lots of jobs to cope with booming online demand.
Amazon said it will add "7 000 permanent roles by the end of 2020 across more than 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres".
Its total permanent UK workforce will number more than 40 000, up by a third in just one year as the pandemic triggers a surge in online shopping.
Czech Republic reports record daily coronavirus cases, 4 ministers isolating
AFP reports that the Czech Republic reported 650 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, its highest number for a single day since the start of the pandemic as infections gathered speed amid relaxed government restrictions.
The latest cases, recorded by the Health Ministry over the previous 24 hours, took the overall number of cases reported since March to 25 773 in the country of 10.7 million.
The Czech Republic has registered 425 deaths associated with Covid-19, a lower toll than many of its fellow European Union member states.
On five days since 26 August, there have been more new cases than on any day during the first wave of the pandemic. Daily increases per population size were mostly in multiples of those in neighbouring Germany in the past days.
The government has put emphasis on low number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals - 172 as of Wednesday evening, including 40 serious cases - as a sign that the health system was not being overwhelmed.
The spread of infections has been illustrated by sports teams cancelling games due to cases in their ranks, and by infections hitting government departments.