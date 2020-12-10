Covid-19 wrap | Virus scare aboard Singapore cruise a false alarm, Canada approves first vaccine

A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore has been found not to have the virus.

Covid-19 scare aboard Royal Caribbean cruise a false alarm, authorities say

A passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise from Singapore, forcing the ship to return to dock and hundreds of guests to isolate, has been found not to have the virus, Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday.

"A final confirmatory test ... has confirmed that the 83 year-old male Singaporean on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas does not have Covid-19 infection," the health ministry said in a statement.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Canada approves first Covid-19 vaccine, expects inoculations next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first Covid-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week, while every Canadian will be able to be inoculated as early as the end of September.

Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to give the green light to Pfizer Inc's vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in parliament it was "a good day for Canadians".

"We will see 30 000 vaccines begin to arrive next week with many more on the horizon, but ... we've got a tough winter to get through," Trudeau said.

General inoculations for all Canadians will begin in April after priority populations are taken care of, the government said in a vaccination plan also released on Wednesday.

Reuters

Deadly pandemic surge in US as regulators meet on Pfizer vaccine

American regulators were due to meet Thursday to assess the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency approval, as the country logged one of its worst-ever daily Covid-19 death tolls with more than 3 000 people lost to the pandemic.

Other northern hemisphere countries were also grappling with a winter virus surge, as the number of global infections raced towards 70 million with more than 1.5 million deaths.

It is not confirmed when the US Food and Drug Administration will issue the emergency authorisation for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, but Health Secretary Alex Azar indicated that officials have early next week in mind.

"Now we actually get to do something that hopefully will bring this... pandemic to an end," said Terri White, a nursing education specialist at UW Health in the state of Wisconsin, where staff are being trained to administer the vaccine.

"I know our whole team is really excited about that prospect... to help our lives return to normal."

Top US government scientists said, however, that people with a known history of severe allergic reactions would be asked not to take the Pfizer vaccine, following a similar warning in Britain.

The United States is the worst-hit nation in the world, with more than 15 million known infections and close to 290 000 deaths.

Reuters

South Korea scrambles to build container hospital beds to combat third Covid-19 wave

South Korea authorities scrambled on Thursday to build hospital beds in shipping containers to ease strains on medical facilities stretched by the latest coronavirus wave, which shows little sign of abating with 682 new cases.

The resurgence of infections has rekindled concerns about an acute shortage of hospital beds, prompting Seoul city to begin installing container beds for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Health authorities plan to step up testing by launching temporary sites at some 150 locations across the greater Seoul area.

"We're in a critical situation where our anti-virus efforts and medical system's capacity could reach their limits before long," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a meeting, vowing to mobilise all available resources.

Reuters

