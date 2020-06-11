Covid-19 wrap: Virus, unemployment confront US as Europe resolves to open internal borders

The USA is sitting with two million coronavirus cases and is dealing with a jobs loss crisis at the same time.

Public health workers in Paris have made their voices heard for more funding.

EU's internal borders to open as early as next week.

Covid-19 global developments

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 416 343 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.

At least 7 383 140 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 3 279 900 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 112 924 deaths from 2 000 464 cases. At least 533 504 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Britain with 41 128 deaths from 290 143 cases, Brazil with 39,680 deaths from 772 416 infections, Italy with 34 114 deaths from 235 763 cases, and France with 29 319 deaths from 191 939 cases.

US sees 1.54 million new jobless claims as virus layoffs go on

Despite moves to reopen businesses nationwide, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total initial claims since mid-March to 44.2 million.



Massive numbers of workers filing weekly jobless claims has become routine since the beginning of shutdowns to stop the coronavirus from spreading, but the wave has passed its peak and has been declining steadily and fell by 355 000 in the week ended 6 June.



In an indication that some people are returning to work - or were denied benefits - 20.9 million people were receiving unemployment payments in the week ended 30 May, down from 21.3 million continuing claims in the prior week.



While that is dramatically higher than the 1.7 million average prior to the pandemic, the insured unemployment rate declined 0.2 points to 14.4%.

Adding to the initial jobless claims filed in last week were 705 676 people who applied for benefits under a special program for contractors and gig economy workers.



Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said the report showed "another week of ongoing, gradual improvement in weekly filings."

French healthcare workers demand "more money, not medals" in Paris demo

"Rosies" activists perform songs in front of the Robert Debré Hospital in Paris, at a gathering of healthcare workers to demand more funding for the public hospital.

Europe to reopen borders but world virus toll mounts

Brussels set out plans to reopen the EU's internal borders on Thursday, even as the global coronavirus outbreak hit worrying new landmarks in the United States, Latin America and Russia.



The European Commission recommend that the 27 EU members fully reopen their frontiers with each other on 15 June and with the western Balkans from 1 July.



Europe's borders with the world beyond will open more gradually after that - and only to countries where the pandemic is seen as under control.



The United States, which has the world's highest number of deaths and infections, marked a grim new milestone as recorded cases surged past two million Thursday.



Russia meanwhile passed the symbolic milestone of 500 000 confirmed cases, and Iran said 180 000 have been infected there.



Meanwhile, the death toll in Latin America passed 70 000 fatalities on Wednesday, according to an AFP tally of official figures.



Brazil, the region's worst-hit country, accounts for more than half of the total deaths in the region.



The epidemic, along with economic and social lockdowns imposed by governments to contain its spread, has also left economic devastation in its wake.





The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development revealed on Thursday that in the first three months of 2020, the G20 major economies shrank by 3.4%.

This is the largest decline since records began in 1998, with the steepest decline in China, where the economy shrank by 9.8%.

