19m ago

add bookmark

Covid-19 wrap | WHO chief says virus is 'not tired' and urges alert, Chinese vaccine trial to resume

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organisation said.
  • Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Wednesday allowed resumption of late-stage Brazilian clinical trials for China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Delhi residents celebrate their biggest festival, Deepavali or Diwali, this weekend as capital reports 8 593 new Covid-19 infections. 

WHO chief says coronavirus is "not tired", urges vigilance 

The general public may be tired of the new coronavirus but should remain on high alert, the chief of the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.

"We may be tired of Covid-19 but it is not tired of us. European countries are struggling but the virus has not changed significantly, nor the measures to stop it," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the Paris Peace Forum.

Reuters

Brazil says Chinese vaccine trial can resume after suspension

Brazil health regulator Anvisa on Wednesday allowed resumption of late-stage Brazilian clinical trials for China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, which had been suspended due to a study subject's death that was registered in Sao Paulo as a suicide.

Brazilian medical institute Butantan said in a statement it would restart trials later on Wednesday.

The decision to suspend the trial - one of Sinovac's three large late-stage studies - was criticised by the trial organisers, who said the move had taken them by surprise and that there had been no need to stop the study as the death had no relation to the vaccine.

Sinovac, in a statement said: "We are confident in the safety of the vaccine, fully understand and appreciate Anvisa's strict supervision and timely resumption of the clinical studies."

Reuters

ICU beds full as Covid surges in Indian capital, weekend festival a worry 

Delhi's 20 million residents celebrate their biggest festival, Deepavali or Diwali, this weekend. Despite a ban, thousands of fireworks are likely to be set off, increasing already bad air pollution and raising the risk posed by Covid-19.

The capital reported 8 593 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday, its highest daily tally yet. The average pollution reading was 299 on Thursday on a scale of 500, where any number above 300 is classified as very poor and can cause respiratory illnesses.

ICU facilities in the city are in such short supply that some hospitals are squeezing more beds into existing wards ahead of the weekend.

"We are firefighting because Diwali is looking like a super spreader event in front of us and the public just doesn't see the threat," said a senior health department official in Delhi, declining to be named.

Reuters

Argentina's president, ministers in preventative isolation after coronavirus contact

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, and several of his ministers began preventative isolation after coming in close contact with an official infected with coronavirus, the government said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Fernández tested negative for Covid-19 but will nonetheless remain in isolation, the statement said. His foreign and interior ministers, as well as the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity are still awaiting the results of their respective tests.

The president and his ministers had met with Secretary for Strategic Affairs of the Presidency, Gustavo Béliz, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today, the statement said.

Argentina is among the countries hardest hit by Covid-19. It has logged 1.27 million cases of the disease and 34 531 deaths.

Reuters

Ukraine President Zelensky hospitalised due to Covid-19

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was hospitalised after he contracted coronavirus earlier this week, a presidential official said on Thursday.

"He first went home, but decided to move to Feofania (hospital). To accurately isolate and not expose anyone," a presidential spokesperson told Reuters.

"There are better conditions for patients. Nothing serious," she said referring to the president's health.

Zelensky said on Monday he tested positive for coronavirus. Three other top officials, including the finance minister, the defence minister and Zelensky's top aide were also reported to be infected.

Reuters

German Covid-19 distancing rules to remain for a long time - RKI

Rules to slow spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany will remain for a long time but new infection numbers can be brought down if "we pull ourselves together", the head of the country's Robert Koch institute for infectious diseases (RKI) said on Thursday.

The number of undetected cases has likely grown over the past weeks, Lothar Wieler added at a virtual news conference.

Reuters

 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | US reports over 100 000 cases for 7th day, London airport awaits go-ahead on testing
Bolsonaro tells Brazil not to deal with pandemic 'like fags'
US to start distributing Lilly Covid-19 antibody this week
Read more on:
whochinaindiaargentinabrazilgermanyukrainecoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
17% - 2108 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4731 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
46% - 5814 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.59
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
20.57
(+0.40)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.12)
Gold
1869.10
(+0.20)
Silver
24.26
(+0.20)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
43.70
(+0.44)
Palladium
2347.49
(+1.53)
All Share
57377.55
(-0.40)
Top 40
52639.35
(-0.27)
Financial 15
11803.97
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
79860.12
(+1.11)
Resource 10
51415.88
(-1.73)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo