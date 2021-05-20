Covid-19 wrap: WHO says vaccines stop variants, Oz doctors warn against hesitancy, Sudan bans India travel

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Coronavirus toll at 10:00 (GMT) Thursday

Paris – The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3 419 488 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 10:00 (GMT) on Thursday.

At least 164 805 270 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Wednesday, 13 774 new deaths and 646 174 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3 874 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 2 641 and United States with 648.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 587 874 deaths from 33 026 741 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 441 691 deaths from 15 812 055 cases, India with 287 122 deaths from 25 772 440 cases, Mexico with 220 850 deaths from 2 387 512 cases, and Britain with 127 694 deaths from 4 452 527 cases.

- AFP

Vaccines stop variants but overseas travel still not safe - WHO

Copenhagen – Progress against the coronavirus pandemic remains "fragile" and international travel should be avoided, a World Health Organisation (WHO) director warned on Thursday, while stressing that authorised vaccines work against variants of concern.

"Right now, in the face of a continued threat and new uncertainty, we need to continue to exercise caution, and rethink or avoid international travel," WHO's European director Hans Kluge said, before adding that "pockets of increasing transmission" on the continent could quickly spread.

The so-called Indian variant, which might be more transmissible, has now been identified in at least 26 of the 53 countries in the WHO Europe region, Kluge said during his weekly press conference.

But he said that authorised vaccines are effective against the new strain.

"All Covid-19 virus variants that have emerged so far do respond to the available, approved vaccines," Kluge said, adding that all Covid-19 variants can be controlled with the same public health and social measures used until now.

- AFP

Australian doctors warn vaccine hesitancy makes citizens 'sitting ducks'

SYDNEY – Australia's peak medical body on Thursday warned the country's residents were "sitting ducks" for Covid-19, as business leaders call for the international border to be reopened faster despite a sluggish national vaccination drive.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) said it was worried many Australians were delaying getting vaccinated because of the country's success in stamping out the virus, and urged authorities to roll out a more effective advertising campaign.

"Seeing what is happening overseas, where there is a tsunami of Covid and also the development of variants, we're sitting ducks ... until we get a significant portion of the population vaccinated, particularly those over 50," AMA vice president Chris Moy told ABC Radio.

Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to mostly non-citizens and permanent residents, helping keep Covid-19 cases relatively low. It has recorded just under 30 000 cases and 910 deaths.

However, it has reported a spate of small infection outbreaks in recent months linked to health security breaches at hotels where returning travellers are required to serve a two-week quarantine period.

The AMA said vaccine hesitancy increases the risks of those breaches.

- REUTERS

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

Washington – The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine can be stored at refrigerator temperatures for up to a month in the United States, the country's health regulator announced on Wednesday, in a change expected to help distribution of the shot.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had made the decision "based on a review of recent data submitted by Pfizer", and will allow vials of the vaccine to be stored at refrigerator temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius for up to one month.

The vials were previously only allowed to be kept at such temperatures for five days.

"This change should make this vaccine more widely available to the American public by facilitating the ability of vaccine providers, such as community doctors' offices, to receive, store and administer the vaccine," said Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

The European Medicines Agency on Monday also approved the storage of the Pfizer vaccine in fridges for up to a month.

- AFP

Hungarian woman with Covid-19 awakes from coma to find she's a mother - RFE

BUDAPEST – Hungarian mother Szilvia Bedo-Nagy only found out she had given birth to baby daughter Napsugar when she was brought out of an induced coma more than a month later, having tested positive for Covid-19 and contracted pneumonia.

She was heavily pregnant when she was diagnosed with Covid-19 late last year and was sent home to quarantine. But as her condition worsened, she was rushed back to hospital.

"I couldn't breathe," Bedo-Nagy told Radio Free Europe from her home in the rural town of Hatvan. "It turned out that it was pneumonia."

She was transferred to Budapest and Napsugar, which is Hungarian for "sunshine", was born by caesarean section. Bedo-Nagy was put in the intensive care unit on a ventilator, then an artificial lung and finally into an induced coma.

While she was in hospital, her husband Jozsef Bedo cared for their daughter, fearing that his wife might not survive.

But around Christmas time, Bedo received a call from a doctor who said his wife had been woken up.

"The doctor said my wife was trying to make contact with me," Bedo said. "The next day, I went to pay her a visit. She was awake and when I asked her something, she would answer me with her eyes."

- REUTERS

Singapore uses misinformation law to swat online virus claim

Singapore used a misinformation law on Thursday to order Facebook and Twitter to warn users about what it said were false claims about a dangerous coronavirus strain emerging in the city.

New Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed this week on social media that a strain of the virus had appeared in Singapore that could trigger a new wave of cases in India, and urged a flight ban.

But the city-state strongly rejected what it said were "unfounded assertions" – insisting there was no such thing as a "Singapore variant". India's own government also strongly criticised Kejriwal.

Singapore said a strain recently detected there, and responsible for an uptick in cases, had originated in India.

But claims about a "Singapore variant" began circulating online, prompting leaders to order Facebook, Twitter and a local technology-focused portal to post the warnings.

Facebook and Twitter confirmed they had received the request and complied with it.

- AFP

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes virus curbs

Khartoum – Sudan on Tuesday banned travellers arriving from India and imposed new coronavirus restrictions including closing schools, as coronavirus cases rise.

"Entry will be prevented for all travellers arriving directly from India or through any other country after having visited India in the past 14 days," said the country's ruling council in a statement.

Travellers from Egypt and Ethiopia will be re-tested upon arrival, it said.

India is experiencing elevated numbers of Covid-19 cases following the spread of a variant which has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a "variant of concern".

Sudan has registered 34 707 Covid-19 cases, including 1 116 fatalities as of 16 May.

Authorities fear the virus caseload would exceed 100 000 during the first and second weeks of June if people fail to take the necessary measures, according to the statement.

- AFP

India reports 276 110 new coronavirus infections

BENGALURU – India reported on Thursday 276 110 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3 874.

The South Asian nation's infection tally stands at 25.77 million, with a death toll of 287 122, health ministry data showed.

- REUTERS

Brazil records 2 641 new Covid-19 deaths - health ministry

BRASILIA – Brazil recorded 79 219 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2 641 new deaths from Covid-19, Health Ministry figures showed on Wednesday.

Brazil has now registered 15.8 million cases since the pandemic began, and the official death toll stands at 441 691, according to ministry data.

- REUTERS

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 12 298 - RKI

BERLIN – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 12 298 to 3 626 393, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 237 to 86 902, the tally showed.

- REUTERS

Russia reports 9 232 new Covid-19 cases, 396 deaths

MOSCOW – Russia reported 9 232 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Thursday, including 3 312 in the capital Moscow, taking the national tally to 4 974 908.

The country also reported another 396 deaths, raising the official toll to 117 361.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250 000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

- REUTERS

Sweden registers 3 411 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths on Thursday

STOCKHOLM – Sweden registered 3 411 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed, continuing a downward trend in new infections evident in recent weeks.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 2 new deaths, taking the total to 14 351. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden has been an outlier in the fight against the pandemic and has opted against lockdowns, instead relying on mostly voluntary measures. The death toll has been higher than in other Nordic countries, but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

- REUTERS

Taiwan reports 286 new domestic Covid-19 cases

TAIPEI – Taiwan reported 286 new domestic Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a slight increase on the 267 infections reported the previous day.

- REUTERS

China reports 12 new mainland Covid-19 cases vs 14 a day earlier

SHANGHAI – China reported 12 new mainland Covid-19 cases on 19 May, down from 14 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement one of the new cases was a local infection in northeastern Liaoning province. The other cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 16 from 13 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90 920, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4 636.

- REUTERS

