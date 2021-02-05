Covid-19 wrap | WHO urges vaccination groups to speed up, South Korea warns of vaccine for elderly

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech.

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organisation said on Friday.

A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data.

Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccine in India

Pfizer Inc has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany's BioNTech, the company told Reuters on Friday.

The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorisation of its Covid-19 vaccine in India, had a meeting with the country's drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.

"Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time," it said in a statement to Reuters.

"Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and re-submit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future."

Reuters

South Korea advises caution on AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for elderly

A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine for people older than 65, citing a lack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said on Friday.

A decision to limit use of the vaccine, which is on track to become the first approved by South Korea, could complicate an inoculation campaign that puts priority on medical workers and the elderly.

The national pharmaceutical panel has cleared the vaccine for those older than 18, but advised caution on its use for those over 65, the director general of a national safety evaluation body said.

"The panel advised to offer the drug to people over 18, as Europe had recommended, but advised caution over the decision to inoculate those over 65, since no sufficient data has yet been collected," said the official, Lee Dong-hee.

Reuters

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organisation said on Friday, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.

"We need to join up to speed up vaccinations," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview, as Europe bids to overcome a slow start to its vaccination campaign amid tensions between Brussels and vaccine manufacturers.

"Otherwise competing pharmaceutical companies (must) join efforts to drastically increase production capacity ... that's what we need," Kluge said.

AFP

French hospital federation president calls for new Covid lockdown

Frederic Valletoux, president of the French hospital federation, on Friday called for a new national lockdown to deal with the Covid-19 situation, in the latest sign of tensions between the government and health officials on the issue.

Valletoux, who is also mayor of Fontainebleau just south of Paris, told LCI TV that while the situation in hospitals was under control for now, it remained "very tense" in many areas.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the Covid-19 situation in France remained fragile but there was no need for a new lockdown at present, although several leading French medics have said a new lockdown might be necessary.

Reuters

Mexican president tests negative for Covid-19, less than two weeks after contracting it

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has had a negative Covid-19 test, the government said on Thursday, less than two weeks after the 67-year-old announced he had contracted the virus.

"I'm in good health already, I'm recovering," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from the National Palace, adding that an antigen test he took in the morning was negative.

"We have to move forward in this crisis, this health crisis, the pandemic, and the economic crisis," he added. "We will be fine."

Reuters

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.