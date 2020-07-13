Covid-19 wrap: Worldwide cases pass 13m amid global spike, virus immunity may disappear within months

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

Global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million

Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on 8 July.

The number of cases is around triple that of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the World Health Organisation.

There have been more than 568 500 deaths linked to the coronavirus so far, within the same range as the number of yearly influenza deaths reported worldwide. The first death was reported on 10 January in Wuhan, China, before infections and fatalities surged in Europe and then later in the United States.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19. Other places, such as the Australian city of Melbourne, are implementing a second round of shutdowns.

The Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in Latin America. The Americas account for more than half the world’s infections and half the deaths.

- REUTERS

Virus immunity may disappear within months - study

Paris – Patients who recover from coronavirus infections may lose their immunity to reinfection within months, according to research released on Monday that experts said could have a "significant" influence on how governments manage the pandemic.

In the first study of its kind, a team led by researchers from King's College London examined the levels of antibodies in more than 90 confirmed virus patients and how they changed over time.

Blood tests showed even individuals with only mild Covid-19 symptoms mounted some immune response to the virus. Of the study group, 60% showed a "potent" viral response in the first few weeks after infection.

However, after three months only 16.7% had maintained high levels of Covid-19-neutralising antibodies, and after 90 days several patients had no detectable antibodies in their bloodstream.

- AFP

Indonesia reports 1 282 new coronavirus cases, 50 deaths

Indonesia reported 1 282 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total count to 76 981, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a televised news briefing.

Deaths from Covid-19 rose by 50 on Monday, he said, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 3 656, the highest in East Asia outside China.

- REUTERS

Iran says virus death toll tops 13 000

Tehran – Iran reported on Monday more than 200 new coronavirus fatalities that took the overall toll in the Middle East's deadliest outbreak beyond 13 000.

"Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, we have lost 203 of our compatriots due to the Covid-19 disease," said health ministry spokesperson Sima Sadat Lari.

"Based on this figure, the total number of victims has reached 13 032," she told a televised news conference.

Lari said another 2 349 people had tested positive for the virus, raising the overall figure in the country's outbreak to 259 652.

Iran has been struggling to contain the virus since announcing its first cases in February – two deaths in the Shiite holy city of Qom. The Islamic republic has refrained from enforcing full lockdowns to stop the pandemic's spread.

- AFP

Hong Kong reports 52 new coronavirus cases as local transmissions spike

Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, including 41 that were locally transmitted, health authorities said, as worries over an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub grow.

Since late January, the Chinese-ruled city has reported more than 1 500 cases and seven deaths.

- REUTERS

Russia reports more than 6 500 new coronavirus infections

MOSCOW – Russia on Monday reported 6 537 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing its overall tally to 733 699, the fourth largest reported in the world.

Authorities said 104 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 11 439.

- REUTERS

Fresh lockdown for 250 000 in Manila as virus surges

Manila – About 250 000 people in Manila will go back into lockdown, an official said on Monday, as the number of new coronavirus infections in the Philippines surges.

Residents in Navotas, one of 16 cities that make up the sprawling capital of 12 million people, will have to stay home for a fortnight, just six weeks after emerging from one of the world's longest lockdowns.

"I am not sure if this is a solution, but I am certain that if I do this the number of cases will not increase," Navotas city mayor Toby Tiangco told a radio station.

Navotas, one of the poorest areas of Manila and home to its main fishing port, has 931 confirmed cases and 59 deaths, according to local government figures. But the number of new infections has spiked in the past two weeks.

"We have no choice but to do it because people are so stubborn," said Tiangco, referring to people flouting social distancing rules.

- AFP

Argentina passes 100 000 Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires – Argentina has registered more than 100 000 Covid-19 cases, its Ministry of Health said on Sunday, despite the Buenos Aires area – the country's coronavirus hotspot – being under extended shutdown.

The country now has recorded 1 845 deaths from the pandemic with 100 153 positive cases and almost 43 000 people recovered.

The shutdown in the Buenos Aires area, the most populated region of the country, is due to end on Friday. Authorities are still debating what restrictions will remain in place, though the reopening of some shops and permits to run in parks are expected.

- AFP

Bolivian economy minister becomes fourth cabinet member with Covid-19

La Paz – Bolivia's economy minister said on Sunday that he tested positive for Covid-19, making him the fourth cabinet member with the virus, in addition to the country's interim president who is in quarantine.

Economy Minister Oscar Ortiz joins the ranks of the ministers of health and mining, in addition to Anez's chief of staff, all of whom are Covid-positive.

Ortiz, who was named the country's new economy minister on Tuesday, released a video clip in which he said doctors admitted him to the hospital so his symptoms could be monitored.

Interim President Jeanine Anez has been at home in quarantine since she announced her positive test on Thursday. Her doctor has said she is asymptomatic.

"I send all my support to @OscarOrtizA," Anez tweeted, wishing him a quick recovery.

Other high-ranking Bolivian authorities such as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and the president of the country's central bank have also contracted the virus.

- AFP

Philippines reports 162 coronavirus deaths, largest daily increase

MANILA – The Philippines' health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country's biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally.

The ministry said total deaths had reached 1 534, while confirmed infections rose by 2 124 to 56 259.

"As part of ongoing data harmonisation, we cannot avoid seeing cases not yet included in our official death count," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

Of the 162 casualties, more than half died in June and a third in July, she said, adding that the ministry expects more to be reported because of our data reconciliation efforts.

- REUTERS

Two US bases on Okinawa locked down over virus spike

Tokyo – Two US Marine bases in Japan's Okinawa have been put into lockdown after dozens of coronavirus infections, with local officials criticising the American military's containment efforts.

There are tens of thousands of US servicemen stationed on the southern Japanese island, which has recorded roughly 150 civilian Covid-19 infections.

Government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that 62 cases have been detected in recent days in US forces, most of them at US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Camp Hansen.

The spike in infections has created tensions with local officials, including Okinawa governor Denny Tamaki.

In response to the outbreak, almost all off-base travel was halted from Sunday, according to guidelines posted on the Marine Corps Installation Pacific Facebook page.

Marine Corps service members, dependents, and civilians can move freely on the base but require permission to leave, including for medical appointments.

"Those orders are in place until further notice and limit base access and operations to essential personnel," the force said in a separate post.

The post did not specify which bases were affected and US military officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

- AFP

