Covid-19 wrap | Zimbabwe to have access to a Chinese vaccine soon, UK begins door-to-door testing

Zimbabwe will have access to Chinese Covid-19 vaccine soon, ambassador says

Zimbabwe will have access to a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine soon, China's ambassador in Harare said on Tuesday, as Beijing ramps up its availability to developing nations.

Last week, Zimbabwe health officials said Russia and China had approached it about supplying coronavirus vaccines.

Covid infections have escalated in Zimbabwe this year, with about 60% of its 33 548 cases and more than two-thirds of its 1 234 deaths recorded since New Year's Day.

Only a handful of African nations have begun giving doses as the continent scrambles to obtain supplies for its 1.3 billion people - at a time when many richer nations are racing ahead with mass immunisation campaigns.

"Zimbabwe will be one of the first 14 countries to receive vaccine aid from China very soon," Guo Shaochun, Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe, wrote on Twitter.

Guo did not elaborate further and did not respond to calls seeking comment.

Reuters

UK begins door-to-door testing of 80 000 people as new Covid variants spread

Britain begins door-to-door Covid-19 testing of 80 000 people on Tuesday in a bid to stem the spread of a new highly infectious so called South African variant of the novel coronavirus.

To contain the new outbreaks, residents in eight areas of the country will now be tested whether or not they are showing symptoms, a process known as "surge testing".

There are about 10 000 people in each area. Three are in London, two in the southeast, one in central England, one in the east and another in the northwest.

"It is concerning - it's deeply concerning," junior education minister Michelle Donelan told Sky. "It's still a very perilous stage of this virus and we've got these new variants spreading."

Reuters

Australia falls back to zero Covid-19 cases after hotel infection

Fears of a new cluster of Covid-19 cases in Australia eased on Tuesday, as the city of Perth maintained a strict lockdown and no new cases were detected across the country for a second day, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Australia ended two weeks without any local cases of the coronavirus on Sunday when a security guard working in hotel quarantine in the Western Australian state capital tested positive for Covid-19.

The city of more than 2 million was ordered into a five-day lockdown after the guard at a hotel used to house people returning from overseas was found to have the UK strain of the virus.

The unnamed man most likely contracted Covid-19 from a person who recently returned to the country, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan said on Tuesday.

McGowan said 101 close contacts of the security guard had so far tested negative to Covid-19. Another 50 people deemed close contacts were awaiting test results.

The vast, largely isolated state has been known in Australia for a hardline Covid-19 response that included keeping its border closed to the rest of the country until recently when it reopened to some regions.

Reuters

Full UK hotel quarantine plan not feasible, minister says

A British minister said it was not feasible to order all international arrivals in Britain to quarantine in a hotel in a drive to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants.

Junior education minister Michelle Donelan was asked on BBC TV about a suggestion that Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, could require all arrivals to stay in a hotel, rather than just those coming from high-risk areas.

"We will continually evolve our strategies but that is unfeasible and we have to be realistic about what we adopt and what we do. And what is deliverable as well," she said.

"(We have to be) targeted in our approach to making sure that we minimise the risk and identify those countries where we can see the risk. So a blanket policy that Nicola Sturgeon is proposing would not necessarily be as effective as the one we are suggesting, and also it is much more doable."

Reuters

