9m ago

add bookmark

Covid wrap | England limits gatherings to 6, halt in vaccine trial not a setback - UK minister

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • AstraZeneca Plc said it has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in a study participant.
  • Mainstream Christian figure have criticised South Korea's churches for spreading fake news, aggravating the Covid-19 outbreak and depleting public resources.
  • The Czech government will order the wearing of face masks inside buildings across the country from Thursday.

Keeping you up to date on the latest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) news from around the world.

FOLLOW LIVE | SA's Covid-19 death toll hits 15 086, with the number of confirmed cases now at 640 441

Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine trial not necessarily a setback, says UK health minister

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's decision to pause its coronavirus vaccine trials was a challenge but would not necessarily set back efforts to develop a vaccine.

AstraZeneca Plc said it had paused global trials, including large late-stage trials, of its experimental coronavirus vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

"It is obviously a challenge to this particular vaccine trial," Hancock said on Sky News when asked about the pause in the trial. "It's not actually the first time this has happened to the Oxford vaccine."

Asked whether it would set back the vaccine development process, he said: "Not necessarily, it depends on what they find when they do the investigation."

-Reuters

England limits gatherings to six amid coronavirus resurgence

Tough new lockdown restrictions on social gatherings across England have been announced on Wednesday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to control a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

From 14 September, gatherings will be limited to no more than six people with fines for those who fail to comply, Johnson is expected to announce.

ALSO READ | England bans social gatherings with more than 6 people, and those who violate it will have to pay up

The number of cases in the United Kingdom has begun to rise sharply again in recent days.

There were 2 460 new infections reported on Tuesday, 2 948 on Monday and 2 988 on Sunday - a sharp rise from levels of around 1 000 per day in August and attributed to high levels of transmission among young people.

-Aljazeera

South Korea's defiant churches face backlash for hampering Covid-19 response

South Korea's latest Covid-19 outbreak has triggered a public backlash against conservative Christian churches for defying government orders aimed at preventing the disease's spread.

At least a third of the 4 500 Covid-19 cases confirmed in the greater Seoul area over the past three weeks have been traced to church members and others who attended a 15 August anti-government rally, the country's largest cluster in months.

Authorities said quelling the outbreak was hampered by some 650 church members and 7,700 protesters avoiding or refusing testing as of Tuesday, and more than 300 congregations breaching a ban on in-person gatherings.

Mainstream Christian figures and conservative opposition lawmakers have criticised the Sarang Jeil Church at the centre of the latest Covid-19 outbreak and other churches for spreading fake news, aggravating the Covid-19 outbreak and depleting public resources.

-Reuters

Thailand tests nearly 600 people exposed to mystery coronavirus case

Thailand said on Wednesday it had tested nearly 600 people potentially exposed to the country's first domestic coronavirus case in over three months, but has so far found no new infections.

The man, 37, had worked as a nightclub DJ at three different venues in the capital Bangkok in the two weeks before he tested positive on arrival in prison, following his recent conviction for a drugs-related offence.

Individuals deemed at risk across 12 venues including the court where he appeared, nightclubs and supermarkets were tracked down and 569 tests were administered, the Public Health Ministry said.

So far, all tests have come back negative and 32 individuals were awaiting results. Authorities have asked 400 other individuals considered low-risk to self-quarantine for 14 days.

How the man became infected remains a mystery, with all of Thailand's recent cases, typically less than a handful each day, detected in state quarantine among people returning from abroad.

-Reuters

Czech government orders wearing of face masks indoors as cases spike

The Czech government will order the wearing of face masks inside buildings across the country from Thursday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Twitter, after the daily increase in infections spiked to a record 1 164 on Tuesday.

"We agreed with experts that we will introduce the obligation to wear a face mask inside buildings in the entire Czech Republic," he said.

-Reuters

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Covid-19 wrap | Nigerian doctors strike again over benefits, China hails virus success
Covid-19 wrap | Bali surge blamed on inaccurate rapid tests, Hong Kong eases some coronavirus curbs
Covid-19 wrap: Spain hits 500 000 cases, more than 200 UN staff in Syria positive
Read more on:
south koreaukczech republicthailandcoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R401k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 1827 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 403 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4727 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1861 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.79
(+0.89)
ZAR/GBP
21.75
(+1.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.15
(+0.74)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.11)
Gold
1927.20
(-0.10)
Silver
26.64
(+0.22)
Platinum
908.00
(+1.11)
Brent Crude
39.70
(-5.31)
Palladium
2258.50
(0.00)
All Share
54753.85
(+0.58)
Top 40
50478.62
(+0.59)
Financial 15
9917.56
(+1.50)
Industrial 25
72919.77
(+0.52)
Resource 10
55116.66
(+0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20253.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo