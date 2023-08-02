53m ago

'Crazy' and 'illegal': Five takeaways from Trump indictment over plot to overturn the 2020 election

  • Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday for trying to overturn the 2020 US election.
  • In the indictment, Trump is accused of pressuring officials - including Vice President Mike Pence - to tamper with election results. 
  • He is also accused of pushing fraud claims he knew were untrue. 

Here are five takeaways from Tuesday's indictment accusing former US President Donald Trump of conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump directed the plan to submit fake electors

The indictment accused Trump of organising a push to get fraudulent slates of electors in seven states, all of which he lost, to submit their votes to be counted and certified as official by Congress on January 6.

"The Defendant pushed officials in certain states to ignore the popular vote; disenfranchise millions of voters; dismiss legitimate electors," prosecutors wrote.

Trump was aware claims of voting fraud were false

According to prosecutors, Trump was advised by several senior officials and advisors - including then Vice President Mike Pence, White House lawyers, and the Director of National Intelligence - that claims he had made about electoral irregularities were false.

Trump repeatedly pressured pence to support the plan 

In the weeks leading up to the January 6 vote, Trump falsely told Pence at least three times he had the authority to reject the electoral results, even though Pence pushed back every time. One of the conversations took place after Pence called Trump on December 25 to wish him a merry Christmas, prosecutors said.

After Pence pushed back on the plan in a call a week later, Trump told him, "You're too honest," prosecutors said.

Trump took advantage of January 6 chaos to push the plan 

Prosecutors said Trump "exploited" his supporters' attack on the Capitol on January 6, where lawmakers were meeting to certify the election results, refusing his advisors' suggestion to send a message directing rioters to leave the Capitol.

Prosecutors have campaign staffers' text messages 

The indictment cites text messages Trump's staffers sent each other describing his push to certify fake slates of electors as "crazy" and "illegal." The messages could serve as powerful evidence of Trump's directions to his staff at the time.


