'Criminal act' - Arab nations seek probe of killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Aqleh





Arab countries at the United Nations called on Wednesday for an independent, international probe into what they called the assassination of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was shot dead as she covered an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank.

READ | 'Blatant murder' - Al Jazeera blames Israeli forces for death of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour said:

The Arab group in New York adopted a statement condemning in the strongest possible term this criminal act by the Israeli occupying authorities and demanding an international independent investigation on this crime.

He said it was necessary "to take those who are responsible for this crime to face the accountability regarding this crime".

Mansour was clearly upset as he spoke. He knew Abu Aqleh, a Palestinian-American, personally.

The demand for an independent international probe was contained in three identical letters send to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the UN Security Council and the president of the General Assembly, Mansour said.

AFP Jaafar Ashtiyeh, AFP AFP Jaafar Ashtiyeh, AFP

The appeal is part of a chorus of calls for a probe of the death of Abu Aqleh.

The Qatar-based TV channel charged that Israeli forces deliberately and "in cold blood" shot Abu Aqleh, 51, in the head during the unrest in the Jenin refugee camp.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.