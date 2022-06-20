45m ago

'Crisis of food and drinking water' - 26 more dead in India flood fury, waters recede in Bangladesh

  • Monsoon floods have hit India.
  • 26 additional people have died.
  • 100 000 people have taken refuge in shelters.

At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighbouring Bangladesh, authorities said on Monday.

Floods are a regular menace in India and Bangladesh, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency, ferocity and unpredictability for the two countries' 1.6 billion people.

In India's north-eastern state of Assam, three people were killed in landslides while six others died in flood waters, disaster management authorities said.

In the eastern state of Bihar, lightning triggered by storms killed at least 17 people, according to local disaster management minister Renu Devi.

Assam continued to reel under severe flooding, with 5 140 villages across the state's 33 districts submerged by surging waters.

More than 100 000 villagers are taking refuge in relief shelters.

A man wades through flood waters in Rangia of Kamr
A man wades through flood waters in Rangia of Kamrup district, in India's Assam state.

The state was first hit in April when pre-monsoon rains arrived, causing floods that killed 44 people.

Monsoon storms

The floodwaters receded after a few weeks, only to rise again in June at the start of the annual monsoon season and taking the state toll to 71 so far.


In neighbouring Meghalaya state, at least 16 people have been killed since last Thursday after landslides and surging rivers that submerged roads.

Monsoon storms have also unleashed devastating floods in Bangladesh that have left millions stranded and killed dozens so far.

On Monday, flood water was gradually receding from the north-eastern district of Sylhet, though millions are still marooned, said Mosharraf Hossain, the chief administrator of the district.

He said:

The relief shelters are full of affected people. There's a huge crisis of food and drinking water. Many are scared to return home while many lost their houses in floodwater.

But the receding water is flooding districts further downstream in Habiganj and Brahmanbaria, officials said.

In Jamalpur district, an 8-year-old girl was swept away by strong currents from her inundated backyard and later found dead, police officer Aminul Islam told AFP.

Heavy rainfall also continued in the south-eastern Chittagong Hills districts leading to waterlogging in the port city and exacerbating risks of landslides.

