1h ago

add bookmark

Croatia set to enter euro, borderless Europe club

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
  • Croatia will join Europe's Schengen zone in 2023. 
  • Additionally, the country will become a member of the eurozone and bid farewell to its kuna currency. 
  • Croatians have mixed feeling over the major political and economic moves. 

Croatia counted down the last hours Saturday before switching to the euro and entering Europe's passport-free zone - two milestone steps for the country since joining the EU nearly a decade ago.

At midnight, the Balkan nation will bid farewell to its kuna currency and become the 20th member of the eurozone.

It will also be the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world's largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.

Experts say the adoption of the euro will help shield Croatia's economy at a time when inflation is soaring worldwide after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices through the roof.

But feelings among Croatians are mixed - while they welcome the end of border controls, some worry about the euro switch, with right-wing opposition group saying it only benefits large countries such as Germany and France.

"We will cry for our kuna, prices will soar," said Drazen Golemac, a 63-year-old pensioner from Zagreb.

His wife, Sandra, disagreed, saying the "euro is more valuable".

Neven Banic said:

Nothing changes on January 1, all is calculated in euros for two decades anyway.

Officials have defended the decisions to join the eurozone and Schengen, with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic saying on Wednesday that they were "two strategic goals of a deeper EU integration".

'Stability and safety'

Croatia, a former Yugoslav republic of 3.9 million people that fought a war of independence in the 1990s, joined the European Union in 2013.

The euro is already largely present in Croatia.

About 80 percent of bank deposits are denominated in euros and Zagreb's main trading partners are in the eurozone.

Croatians have long valued their assets such as cars and apartments in euros, displaying a lack of confidence in the local currency.

Ana Sabic of the Croatian National Bank said:

The euro certainly brings (economic) stability and safety.

Experts say adoption of the euro will lower borrowing conditions amid economic hardship.

Croatia's inflation rate reached 13.5 percent in November compared to 10 percent in the eurozone.

Analysts say eastern EU members with currencies outside of the eurozone, such as Poland or Hungary, have been even more vulnerable to surging inflation.

Borders gone 

Croatia's entry into the Schengen borderless area will also provide a boost to the Adriatic nation's key tourism industry, which accounts for 20 percent of its GDP.

The long queues at the 73 land border crossings with fellow EU members Slovenia and Hungary will become history.

Border checks will only end on 26 March at airports due to technical issues.

Croatia will still apply strict border checks on its eastern border with non-EU neighbours Bosnia, Montenegro and Serbia.

The fight against illegal migration remains the key challenge in guarding the EU's longest external land border at 1 350km.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
europecroatiapoliticseuroeconomy
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
64% - 816 votes
Rising cost of living
16% - 202 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 254 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

4h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

4h ago

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.26
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.58
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,823.95
0.0%
Silver
23.96
0.0%
Palladium
1,794.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,073.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,956
-0.8%
All Share
73,049
-0.8%
Resource 10
70,805
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,308
-0.7%
Financial 15
15,526
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo