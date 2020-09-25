20m ago

Crocodile attacks snorkeller off Australian island

A crocodile bit a man on the head and neck as he was snorkelling off an island on Australia's Great Barrier Reef.

The 33-year-old was flown to hospital after Wednesday's attack by what is believed to be a two-metre saltwater crocodile near the Lizard Island resort, a Queensland state official said in a statement.

Wildlife officers will travel to Lizard Island to attempt to locate and remove the crocodile, the official said.

He warned the island was in known "croc country", and reminded people to be wary when swimming in the area.

Lizard Island in far north Queensland is surrounded by the Great Barrier Reef -- a popular tourist destination renowned for its diving and snorkelling.

