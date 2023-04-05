55m ago

Share

Cross-border fire in Gaza after Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque – where a 2021 war was triggered

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Israeli police again raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem on 5 April. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Israeli police again raid the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem on 5 April. (Photo by Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
  • Police in Israel stormed the sensitive Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn, on the eve of Jewish Passover.
  • Two years ago, clashes at the mosque set off a short war in Gaza.
  • Rockets were fired from Gaza overnight, with Israeli air strikes targeting what it said were Hamas weapons sites.

Israeli police entered Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque before dawn on Wednesday and clashed with worshippers, setting off a furious reaction from Palestinians across the occupied West Bank and cross-border strikes in Gaza.

The incident, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and on the eve of the Jewish Passover, came amid fears that tensions built up during a year of escalating violence could be unleashed at the Al-Aqsa mosque, where clashes in 2021 set off a 10-day war with Gaza.

At least nine rockets were fired from Gaza overnight, prompting air strikes from Israel which struck what it said were Hamas weapon production sites, setting off ground-shaking explosions heard across the blockaded coastal strip.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks also shelled Hamas positions along the border fence in the southern part of the Gaza strip.

As day broke, the situation appeared to have calmed but the Palestinian Red Crescent said 12 Palestinians had sustained wounds, including from rubber-tipped bullets and beatings, in clashes with Israeli police. It added that Israeli forces were preventing its medics from reaching the area.

"In the yard to the eastern part of the compound, the police fired tear gas and stun grenades, it was a scene that I can't describe," said Fahmi Abbas, a worshipper at the mosque. "Then they stormed in and started beating everyone. They detained people and put the young men face down on the ground while they continued beating them."

Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters could not independently verify, showed fireworks going off and police beating people inside one of the mosque buildings. Police video showed police entering the building while fire crackers exploded in the darkness.

Israeli police said in a statement that security units were forced to enter the compound after what it called masked agitators locked themselves inside the mosque with fireworks, sticks and stones.

"Following many continuous attempts to remove the individuals from the mosque using dialogue failed, police were forced to enter the compound in order to remove the individuals," the police said.

"Throughout the presence of police forces in the compound, stones were thrown and multiple firecrackers were set off inside the mosque by many law-breaking individuals and rioters," the police statement said, adding that two police officers were wounded.

It said police arrested and removed more than 350 people who had barricaded themselves inside. "The police did a good job," the hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in a statement.


Thousands of worshippers spent the night in the mosque compound, amid fears of possible clashes with Jewish visitors to the site, which they revere as the Temple Mount, the site of Judaism's two ancient Temples.

Under the longstanding "status quo" arrangement governing the area, which Israel says it maintains, non-Muslims can visit but only Muslims are allowed to worship in the mosque compound. Jewish visitors have increasingly prayed more or less openly at the site in defiance of the rules.

The Waqf, the Jordanian-appointed organisation that manages the complex, considered the third holiest site in the Muslim world, described the police actions as a "flagrant assault on the identity and the function of the mosque as a place of worship for Muslims alone".

Condemnation

The incident drew a sharp reaction from Arab countries. Jordan and Egypt, both involved in recent U.S.-backed efforts to de-escalate tensions between Israel and the Palestinians, issued separate statements strongly condemning the incident, while Saudi Arabia, with whom Israel hopes to normalise ties, said Israel's "storming" of Al-Aqsa undermined peace efforts.

Hazem Qassem, a spokesperson for Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, said the overnight rocket fire was a response to the police raid in the Al-Aqsa mosque and showed Israel would not be able to separate Gaza from the West Bank.

"The Zionist bombardment on Gaza was a failed attempt to prevent Gaza from continuing its support to our people in Jerusalem and the West Bank by all means," Qassem said.

However neither Hamas, nor the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad movement, claimed responsibility for the attacks, which were instead claimed by the smaller Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine and the Popular Resistance Committee. The Israeli military says it holds Hamas responsible for all attacks from Gaza.

The Palestinian Authority leadership condemned what it called Israel's attacks on worshippers, which it described as a crime.

"We warn the occupation against crossing red lines at holy sites, which will lead to a big explosion," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In the West Bank town of Beit Ummar, protestors burned tyres and threw rocks and explosive devices at Israeli soldiers, one of whom was shot and wounded.

With Israel still reeling from weeks of domestic tension over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bitterly contested plans to rein in the powers of the Supreme Court, the incident added to an already fevered political atmosphere.

Over the past year, Israeli forces have made thousands of arrests in the West Bank and killed more than 250 Palestinians, while more than 40 Israelis and three Ukrainians have died in Palestinian attacks.

Israel captured East Jerusalem, including the Old City where the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is located, in a 1967 war and later annexed it in a move not recognised internationally. It regards Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem for the capital of an independent state they seek in the West Bank and Gaza.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestineisraelal-aqsa
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on Treasury’s move to exempt Eskom from disclosing irregular expenditure?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Whatever it takes to protect Eskom's credit rating
3% - 20 votes
It will only worsen Eskom’s weak financial controls
97% - 574 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.33
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,021.58
+3.4%
Palladium
1,455.50
-0.6%
Gold
2,026.64
+0.3%
Silver
24.92
-0.4%
Brent Crude
84.94
+0.0%
Top 40
71,348
-0.5%
All Share
77,090
-0.5%
Resource 10
67,804
-0.3%
Industrial 25
103,575
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,705
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar

04 Apr

'Boeka innie Bo-Kaap': Hundreds gather to break fast together during mass iftar
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo