1h ago

add bookmark

Cruise ship passengers have follow-up virus testing at Greek port

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(File)
(File)
Amy Gibbings

Passengers aboard the first cruise ship to sail to Greece since the coronavirus lockdown underwent follow-up coronavirus tests on Tuesday, with early results negative, a day after a dozen infections were reported, a health ministry source said.

The Maltese-flagged Mein Schiff 6, operated by Anglo-German travel giant TUI, is carrying 922 passengers and 666 crew.

It moored at the Greek port of Piraeus early Tuesday for rapid tests by inspectors from Greece's public health agency.

The Greek coastguard had said on Monday that 12 crew members had tested positive, although TUI Cruises said they were asymptomatic.

But a health ministry source on Tuesday told AFP that the first results from follow-up tests had come back negative.

"The results were negative, the inspection continues," the source said.

The passengers had already been given a clean bill of health in tests carried out prior to the voyage, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.

A lab in Iraklio, Crete, had run the original tests on 150 crew members that turned out the 12 positive results on Monday, state TV ERT said.

The cruise ship, originally sailing to Corfu via Piraeus, had been diverted to the Aegean island of Milos on Monday after the infections were detected, before being told to sail to Piraeus.

The ship was the first to return to Greek waters after lockdown measures imposed in March

Related Links
Coronavirus wrap | State of emergency in Japan, Duterte extends Philippines' lockdown, and...
Coronavirus wrap | UK businesses support scheme approved, China exports ventilators, and...
Coronavirus: 4 passengers 'die on stranded Dutch cruise ship'
Read more on:
greececoronavirus
Lottery
Lekker Monday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you downloaded the Covid-19 tracing app?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
14% - 1584 votes
No, and I will not be downloading it
76% - 8574 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
9% - 1058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.90
(+0.47)
ZAR/GBP
21.74
(+0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.85
(+0.12)
ZAR/AUD
12.04
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1894.19
(+0.62)
Silver
24.20
(+2.07)
Platinum
888.00
(+0.91)
Brent Crude
42.88
(+1.08)
Palladium
2312.00
(+3.15)
All Share
54506.88
(-0.39)
Top 40
50319.94
(-0.51)
Financial 15
10003.88
(+0.72)
Industrial 25
73358.17
(-0.86)
Resource 10
54053.58
(-0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20262.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo