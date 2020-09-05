32m ago

Cuba journalist released after year in prison for 'disobedience'

Picture: iStock
  • Cuban journalist Roberto Quinones was released on Friday after serving a year's imprisonment.
  • Quinones was sentenced to prison last August for "resistance" and "disobedience" because of his work as an independent journalist.
  • The case that drew international condemnation of Havana's heavy-handed treatment of independent media.

Cuban journalist Roberto Quinones was released on Friday after serving a year's imprisonment in a case that drew international condemnation of Havana's heavy-handed treatment of independent media.

Quinones was sentenced to prison last August for "resistance" and "disobedience" because of his work as an independent journalist for opposition online newspaper CubaNet.

"I just arrived home, about an hour after they released me, and I'm still a little disoriented, because it was a whole year in jail," Quinones told AFP by phone from his home in Guantanamo, eastern Cuba.

He said he and his family "are trying to begin to readjust after serving an unjust punishment because I did not commit the crime they (the government) charged me with".

"I will never agree with the sentence," he added.

The sentence was condemned by the United States as well as rights organizations including the Committee to Protect Journalists and Amnesty International.

"Roberto Quinones' conviction is not only one more example of the censorship faced by independent journalists in Cuba, but also shows how it is used to generate fear among those defending freedom of expression in the country and threatens the right to seek and receive information freely," Amnesty said in a statement on Wednesday calling for his unconditional release.

Quinones told AFP he would continue his work despite threats.

"I received pressure and threats to stop writing for CubaNet, but I am not a man who responds to that kind of pressure, nor am I going to betray my principles," he said.

Quinones thanked "the media, international organisations, the United States government and all those who interceded" for his release.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Cuba 171st out of 180 in its 2020 global press freedom report.

