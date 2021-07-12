5m ago

add bookmark

Cuba sees biggest protests for decades as pandemic adds to woes

accreditation
  • Protests have erupted amid Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.
  • Thousands took to the streets in various parts of Havana including the historic centre.
  • The Caribbean island nation of 11 million inhabitants where public dissident is usually restricted has seen a growing number of protests over the past year although nothing on this scale or simultaneously in so many cities.

Chanting "freedom" and calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down, thousands of Cubans joined street protests from Havana to Santiago on Sunday in the biggest anti-government demonstrations on the Communist-run island in decades.

The protests erupted amid Cuba's worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union, its old ally, and a record surge in coronavirus infections, with people voicing anger over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the authorities' handling of the pandemic.

Thousands took to the streets in various parts of Havana including the historic centre, their shouts of “Diaz-Canel step down” drowning out groups of government supporters waving the Cuban flag and chanting "Fidel."

Special forces jeeps, with machine guns mounted on the back were seen throughout the capital and the police presence was heavy even long after most protesters had gone home by the 9 p.m. curfew in place due to the pandemic.

cuba
People push an overturned car in the street in the framework of a demonstration against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana.

"We are going through really difficult times," Miranda Lazara, 53, a dance teacher, who joined the thousands of protesters who marched through Havana. "We need a change of system."

Diaz-Canel, who also heads the Communist Party, blamed the unrest on old Cold War foe the United States, which in recent years tightened its decades-old trade embargo on the island, in a televised speech on Sunday afternoon.

Diaz-Canel said many protesters were sincere but manipulated by US-orchestrated social media campaigns and “mercenaries” on the ground, and warned that further “provocations” would not be tolerated, calling on supporters to confront “provocations."

The president was due to make another address to the nation at 09:00 on Monday, according to state-run media.

Julie Chung, acting undersecretary of the US State Department's Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said it was deeply concerned by “calls to combat” in Cuba and stood by the Cuban people’s right for peaceful assembly."

Reuters witnesses in Havana protests saw security forces, aided by suspected plain clothes officers, arrest about two dozen protesters. Police used pepper spray and hit some protesters as well as a photographer working for the Associated Press.

In one area of Havana, protesters took out their anger on an empty police car, rolling it over and then throwing stones at it. Elsewhere, they chanted "repressors" at riot police.

Some protesters said they went on to the streets to join in after seeing what was happening on social media, which has become an increasingly important factor since the introduction of mobile internet two and a half years ago, although connections were patchy on Sunday.

NATIONWIDE PROTESTS

The Caribbean island nation of 11 million inhabitants where public dissident is usually restricted has seen a growing number of protests over the past year although nothing on this scale or simultaneously in so many cities.

The anti-government demonstrations were the largest since the summer of 1994, said Michael Bustamante, an assistant professor of Latin American history at Florida International University.

"Only now, they weren't limited to the capital; they didn't even start there, it seems," he said.

Sunday's demonstrations broke out at around midday in San Antonio de los Banos municipality in Artemisa Province, bordering Havana. Video on social media showed hundreds of residents chanting anti-government slogans and demanding everything from coronavirus vaccines to an end of daily blackouts.

“I just walked through town looking to buy some food and there were lots of people there, some with signs, protesting,” resident Claris Ramirez said by phone. “They are protesting blackouts, that there is no medicine".

President Diaz-Canel visited the town, later saying in his broadcast remarks: "We are calling on all the revolutionaries in the country, all the Communists, to hit the streets wherever there is an effort to produce these provocations".

There were protests later on Sunday hundreds of miles to the east in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, where social media video showed hundreds marching through the streets, again confirmed by a resident.

“They are protesting the crisis, that there is no food or medicine, that you have to buy everything at the foreign currency stores, and on and on the list goes,” the resident, Claudia Perez, said.

The protests in Havana started around 3 p.m. and fizzled out around 8 p.m., with some protesters giving up after security forces thwarted their attempt to reach Revolution Square

Cuba has been experiencing a worsening economic crisis for two years, which the government blames mainly on U.S. sanctions and the pandemic, while its detractors cite incompetence and a Soviet-style one-party system.

A combination of sanctions, inefficiencies and the pandemic has shut down tourism and slowed other foreign revenue flows in a country dependent on them to import the bulk of its food, fuel and inputs for agriculture and manufacturing.

The economy contracted 10.9% last year, and 2% through June of 2021. The resulting cash crunch has spawned shortages that have forced Cubans to queue for hours for basic goods throughout the pandemic.

Cuba has begun a mass vaccination campaign, with 1.7 million of its 11.2 million residents vaccinated to date and twice that many have received at least one shot in the three-shot process.

Still, the arrival of the Delta variant has prompted cases to surge, with health authorities reporting a record 6,923 cases and 47 deaths on Sunday - twice as many as the previous week. Hospitals in the worst affected province have been overwhelmed.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cuba
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
20% - 745 votes
A lot of empty promises
10% - 361 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
70% - 2634 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.91
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.05
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.72
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,804.16
-0.2%
Silver
26.00
-0.4%
Palladium
2,808.50
-0.1%
Platinum
1,098.79
-0.8%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
59,863
-0.6%
All Share
65,980
-0.6%
Resource 10
64,892
-0.7%
Industrial 25
84,862
-0.0%
Financial 15
13,046
-1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
New African record the boost Simbine needed

11 Jul

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo