Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to help with coronavirus fight

Panama's health ministry said that 220 Cuban doctors arrived on Thursday morning to reinforce the Central American nation's healthcare system and help in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We call on all specialists and general practitioners in the country who are not in the system to submit their resume and thus join the first line of battle against this pandemic," Panama's health ministry said on Twitter.

Panama on Friday said it will reimpose nationwide curbs on movement by requiring men and women to carry out festive shopping on different days, imposing drastic measures following a surge in coronavirus cases.

The restrictions are similar to what Panama imposed in worst-hit parts of the country in June, as infections and deaths hit record highs.