1h ago

add bookmark

Cyber attack on Costa Rica grows as more agencies hit, president says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Rodrigo Chaves.
President Rodrigo Chaves.
Arnoldo Robert, Getty Images
  • 27 Costa Rican institutions have been hit by cyber attacks. 
  • These come during President Rodrigo Chaves' first month in office. 
  • The full extent of the damage is not yet known. 

The number of Costa Rican institutions hit in a wave of cyber attacks in the past month has grown to 27, President Rodrigo Chaves said on Monday, in one of the earliest challenges to face the new leader during his first month in office.

He added that nine of the institutions struck, mostly government agencies, are considered "very affected."

The attacks have had an "enormous" impact on foreign trade and tax collections in the Central American country, Chaves acknowledged in comments to reporters barely a week after he was sworn in as president.

In mid-April, outgoing President Carlos Alvarado's government reported hacker attacks on the country's finance ministry, which spread to other state institutions after authorities refused to pay a $10 million ransom demanded by the Russian hacker group Conti.

"We are at war and that is not an exaggeration," Chaves said at his inauguration on May 8, as he announced a national state of emergency.

READ | Russia is quietly wielding its cyber weapons as its military struggles in Ukraine

Chaves did not provide an updated list of institutions targeted by the hackers.

Speaking at the same news conference, Science and Technology Minister Carlos Henry Alvarado said the governments of Israel, the United States and Spain have provided assistance to help protect Costa Rican computer systems and repair the damage.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known, Alvarado said.

The attacks have forced the finance ministry to deactivate Costa Rica's tax collection systems, although a substitute platform has allowed some customs transactions to go forward, Chaves said.

The president also accused fellow Costa Ricans of "betraying the country," and the previous administration of concealing information about the attacks, saying that there were signs that some locals were collaborating with hackers.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
rodrigo chavescosta ricacyberattack
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
As a parent, what do you struggle to find money for?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nappies, they cost too much
6% - 201 votes
Formula and food, it's getting so expensive
18% - 564 votes
Creche and school fees are a struggle every month
76% - 2436 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.88
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.79
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.21
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.7%
Gold
1,830.18
+0.3%
Silver
21.73
+0.5%
Palladium
2,082.50
+2.7%
Platinum
961.00
+1.5%
Brent Crude
114.24
+2.6%
Top 40
63,401
+1.5%
All Share
70,081
+1.3%
Resource 10
73,440
+2.2%
Industrial 25
78,258
+1.5%
Financial 15
15,908
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Businessman 'moved' by Dumisani Ngobese's resilience, offers the student a permanent job
FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for...

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Mom and 14-year-old son to climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for the SPCA
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22136.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo