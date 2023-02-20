42m ago

add bookmark

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand extends state of emergency

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A house sits destroyed at the bottom of a large landslide on Domain Crescent in Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
A house sits destroyed at the bottom of a large landslide on Domain Crescent in Muriwai following Cyclone Gabrielle. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
  • New Zealand has extended the state of emergency it declared over Cyclone Gabrielle. 
  • The cost of the storm which hit the island nation on 12 February, could go beyond $8 billion.
  • Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone.

New Zealand’s government has extended the state of emergency it declared over Cyclone Gabrielle and announced an emergency relief package worth $186 million, as officials warned that the final cost of the deadly storm could rise above $8 billion.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters on Monday that the storm, which has killed 11 people so far, has caused damage “on a scale not seen in New Zealand for at least a generation”.

He extended the national state of emergency, which was declared last week for only the third time in its history, a further seven days to help the recovery and relief efforts.

The cyclone hit the North Island’s northernmost region on February 12 and tracked down the east coast, inflicting widespread destruction.

“The required investment to reconnect our communities and future-proof our nation’s infrastructure is going to be significant and it will require hard decisions,” Hipkins said.

READ | New Zealand declares national emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle wreaks havoc

“We won’t shy away from those hard decisions and are working on a suite of measures to support New Zealanders by building back better, building back safer and building back smarter,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, finance minister Grant Robertson said the total cost to the government could be similar to the 13.5 billion New Zealand dollars ($8.43 billion) it spent rebuilding Christchurch after the devastating 2011 earthquake.

Robertson has been appointed Cyclone Recovery Minister, in addition to his existing portfolio.

The interim relief package announced on Monday provides 250 million New Zealand dollars ($156m) to fix critical roads across disaster-hit regions, and a further 50 million New Zealand dollars ($31 million) in emergency support was set aside for businesses and primary producers.

More relief and rebuilding funding from the government is expected.

Police have confirmed 11 deaths in circumstances related to the cyclone, most of those in Hawke’s Bay on the North Island.

Roughly 2 200 people are still unaccounted for.

ALSO READ | New Zealand cyclone death toll up to 8, expected to rise

New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told the AM Show on Monday the number of deaths would likely rise, adding that difficulty with communications is hampering efforts to make contact with affected people.

New Zealand has deployed 60 Starlink satellites, built by Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, with another 30 on the way, to plug gaps in the telecommunications network as roughly 15 000 people across the North Island remain without power.

Recovery efforts are continuing with search and rescue teams still working in cyclone-damaged areas, while power and telecommunications remain down for some homes.

Roads are closed and people are reporting issues getting cash.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandcyclone gabrielleweatherstate of emergency
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
32% - 2034 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
58% - 3744 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
10% - 654 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.36
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Platinum
920.46
-0.5%
Palladium
1,496.76
-0.4%
Gold
1,843.69
-0.2%
Silver
21.75
+0.1%
Brent Crude
83.00
-2.6%
Top 40
73,467
+0.3%
All Share
79,503
+0.3%
Resource 10
71,663
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,224
+0.1%
Financial 15
16,254
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

1h ago

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

59m ago

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

57m ago

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo