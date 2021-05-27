1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE | Cyclone Yaas kills at least 9 people, leaves thousands in India homeless

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Cyclone Yaas has forced evacuations and caused devastation, barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae killed at least 155 in India.
  • The storm hit on Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds gusting up to 155km/h.
  • Yaas has since moved inland towards the state of Jharkhand, easing to a deep depression but bringing heavy rains.

Digha – Thousands of people were homeless on Thursday after a cyclone battered Covid-19-ravaged India and neighbouring Bangladesh, killing nine people, including four children.

Cyclones are a regular menace in the northern Indian Ocean, but many scientists say they are becoming more frequent and severe as climate change warms sea temperatures.

Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in the eastern states of West Bengal and Odisha.

The storm hit on Wednesday with torrential rain and howling winds gusting up to 155km/h, the equivalent to a category two hurricane.

Waves the size of double-decker buses pounded the shore and swamped towns and villages along the coastline, exacerbated by a higher-than-normal tide because of a full moon.

Prabir Maity, a resident of a village close to the sea, told AFP: "I have lost my home, everything."

Thousands 'still marooned'

Two people died in West Bengal, two in Odisha and five in neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said.

In southern areas of Bangladesh, although not in Yaas's direct path, the sea smashed through water defences and inundated thousands of homes, officials said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said more than 300 000 homes were destroyed.

Banerjee said:

The water level in the sea and rivers started to swell to over three to four metres above the normal level and breached embankments in 135 places.

"Thousands of people are still marooned. We have set up 14 000 cyclone centres to provide shelter to the homeless," she said.

Low-lying areas of state capital Kolkata were also flooded after the Hooghly river rose.

West Bengal disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan told AFP said that rescue efforts were being "complicated" by villagers refusing to leave their homes because of fears about coronavirus.

"Water is everywhere. The situation is very grim," Arjun Manna, a resident of Kakdwip in the Sunderbans delta and nature reserve area, told AFP by phone.

'Devastation is huge'

"The devastation is huge. Most hotels and markets are still inundated. The sea is still roaring," Diprodas Chatterjee from the Hoteliers' Association in the seaside town of Digha told AFP.

He said:

Employees who stayed back are telling a grim story.

Milan Mondal, a senior forest official, told AFP that the high waves had also swamped a crocodile breeding centre and tiger reserve project area in the Sunderbans.

"At least five deer and a wild boar were rescued by forest officials," he said. "We are afraid that many crocodiles have left the breeding centre."

In Odisha hundreds of trees were uprooted, some bringing down power lines, relief official Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

Some thatched homes were also damaged during the storm, but telecommunication networks were not affected, he added.

Yaas has since moved inland towards the state of Jharkhand, easing to a deep depression but bringing heavy rains.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
indiacyclonesweather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
90% - 554 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
10% - 63 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

4h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
view
Rand - Dollar
13.69
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.33
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,899.88
+0.2%
Silver
27.72
+0.2%
Palladium
2,787.50
+1.4%
Platinum
1,199.00
+0.4%
Brent Crude
68.87
+0.3%
Top 40
60,304
+0.4%
All Share
66,389
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,668
+1.4%
Industrial 25
85,367
-0.2%
Financial 15
13,077
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo