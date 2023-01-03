39m ago

add bookmark

Czech farm to cull 220 000 chickens in country's largest bird flu outbreak

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Authorities in Czech are preparing to cull up to 220 000 hens on a poultry farm.
Authorities in Czech are preparing to cull up to 220 000 hens on a poultry farm.
Gerry Images

Czech authorities are preparing to destroy up to 220 000 hens on a poultry farm in the west of the country after bird flu was discovered there last week, in the biggest outbreak to date.

Bird flu was reported last Friday at the farm located 150km west from Prague, which can house up to 750 000 chickens, after an increase of deaths in one of three halls there.

The Czech Republic's State Veterinary Administration (SVS) said on Tuesday that since checks revealed the infection only in one of the halls, the majority of the flock could be spared.

"The whole (population of the) hall will have to be culled," said Petr Majer, SVS spokesman.

The infections come as countries try to limit the spread. Since November, Czech authorities have required poultry farms to keep flocks indoors.

READ | Europe gripped by worst-ever bird flu outbreak: EU

On Tuesday, another case of bird flu was reported at a farm 68 km south of Prague, where 12 000 chickens and 1 000 turkeys will be culled, CTK news agency reported.

Bird flu is pressuring already high food prices and triggering trade restrictions from countries that import poultry.


A record number of chickens, turkeys and other birds have died in outbreaks in the United States and Europe, and the virus is spreading in South America, Africa, and Asia.

The virus can be transmitted to humans in contact with poultry, but experts say the health risk to humans is low.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
czech republichealthavian flu
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
63% - 2956 votes
Rising cost of living
17% - 807 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 932 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.39
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.98
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,832.34
+0.3%
Silver
24.02
-0.1%
Palladium
1,719.43
-4.4%
Platinum
1,081.67
+0.8%
Brent Crude
85.91
0.0%
Top 40
68,361
+2.1%
All Share
74,437
+1.9%
Resource 10
71,842
+1.5%
Industrial 25
92,967
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,669
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

9h ago

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo