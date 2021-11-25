1h ago

add bookmark

Czech president tests Covid-19 positive, returning to hospital

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Czech President Milos Zeman tested positive for Covid-19 and was returning to hospital on Thursday after being released earlier in the day for a different treatment, his office said, confirming media reports.

The office said the 77-year-old president's work programme would be suspended while he received treatment for Covid-19.

Zeman had been due on Friday to appoint a new prime minister following an October election.

The veteran leftwinger was hospitalised on October 10, a day after a general election, and treated for liver problems that doctors have suggested could be cirrhosis.

Zeman left Prague's Military University Hospital (UVN) for home care at his Lany chateau residence just west of Prague on Thursday morning.

But on Thursday afternoon, Zeman "was tested for Covid-19 within the standards of the home care provider. Unfortunately, the result was positive," Ovcacek said.

"The president's programme will be suspended while he undergoes treatment for Covid-19," he added as Zeman was returned to the UVN.

Local media said Zeman, who had received three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, showed no symptoms of the disease.

Zeman was due to appoint Fiala on Friday, but the infection has put the ceremony off indefinitely.

Fiala is the chairman of the right-wing Civic Democratic Party, which teamed up with the centrist Christian Democrats and the centre-right TOP 09 party to form the Together alliance that won the October election.

Together they narrowly defeated the populist ANO movement of outgoing billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

Record Covid-19 infections 

The alliance then joined forces with a centrist grouping of the Mayors and Independents and the Pirate Party to clinch a majority of 108 votes in the 200-seat parliament.

The five parties put together a government while Zeman, who would normally have mediated the post-election talks, was in hospital.

Zeman, who is to name the prime minister and then the government under the constitution, said he had a problem with one person in Fiala's cabinet, raising that the pro-Russian Zeman might insist on a change.

But Zeman's latest hospitalisation has delayed things further at a time when the Czech Republic, an EU member of 10.7 million people, is grappling with record daily growths in Covid-19 infections.

The Czech health ministry registered 18 004 new cases on Wednesday after a record-high 25 877 the day before.

The spike led the outgoing Babis government to announce new restrictions on Thursday, including the closure of restaurants, bars and discos at night, as well as Christmas markets in their entirety.

Hospitals in the east are running out of capacity and some have begun to move patients to less congested facilities elsewhere in the country.

Additional reporting by AFP.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
milos zemanczech republiccoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 712 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
17% - 474 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
58% - 1616 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.92
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.22
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.45
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,789.08
+0.0%
Silver
23.60
+0.2%
Palladium
1,869.26
+0.7%
Platinum
999.99
+2.0%
Brent Crude
82.25
-0.1%
Top 40
64,063
-0.2%
All Share
70,555
-0.0%
Resource 10
65,733
-1.7%
Industrial 25
94,130
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,936
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

8h ago

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo