Czech train crash kills one, injures five

A train driver died and five people were injured when a high-speed train ploughed into a locomotive in the eastern Czech Republic on Monday, rescuers said.

The driver of the Pendolino express train died and another employee suffered a light injury in the crash at Bohumin station, about 300 kilometres (185 miles) east of Prague.

Four people on the switcher, a manoeuvering locomotive, were also treated for injuries on site and then taken to hospital.

The local emergency service said on its website:

They were all conscious and their lives are not in danger.

The crash disrupted traffic on the main railway connecting Prague and Warsaw, police said in a tweet.

