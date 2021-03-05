1h ago

Dad beheads teen daughter, spurs calls for law banning 'honour killings' in India

  • A father who beheaded his daughter has been arrested.
  • He confessed to the crime.
  • He flew into a rage when he found her with a man.

Police in northern India say they have arrested a man who beheaded his daughter and carried her severed head to the village police station, a case that spurred calls for a new law against the so-called "honour killings".

The man told police he had attacked his 17-year-old daughter with an axe on Wednesday in anger over her relationship with a man.

"He said he saw his daughter in a compromising position with a man and he beheaded her in a fit of rage," Anurag Vats, the police superintendent of Hardoi district in northern Uttar Pradesh state, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation on Thursday.

"He has confessed to his crime," he said.

Images of the man carrying the girl's head were shared widely on social media, reigniting demands from women's campaigners for a specific law against honour killings to help protect potential victims and improve police investigations.

Human rights groups say thousands of women and girls are killed across South Asia and the Middle East each year by family members angered at perceived damage to their "honour".

Perceived offences

Perceived offences can include eloping, fraternising with men or any transgression of conservative values regarding women.

In February, a woman was burned alive by family members over an interfaith relationship in Uttar Pradesh, local media reported, quoting police officials.

"Daughters in India are seen as a sign of family honour, which results in such crimes," said Madhu Garg, the vice president of All India Democratic Women Association's Uttar Pradesh chapter.

"The issue of the right to choice needs immediate attention and a separate law should be made for dealing with honour killing."

India recorded 24 honour killings in 2019. Two years earlier, Uttar Pradesh registered 14 of the country's 92 such killings, the government's crime data shows.

Campaigners say government statistics on honour killing mask the scale of the crime, with women at greater risk than men.

"Almost 70% of the victims in honour killings are women, and almost all of them are from the upper caste," said Arockiya Samy Kathir, the founder of non-profit Evidence, which has for years worked on honour killings in south India.

The Indian government in 2018 asked all states to set up special cells comprising police and welfare officers and a 24-hour helpline to help couples facing harassment or those seeking protection but campaigners say compliance has been poor.

