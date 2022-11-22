'Dangerous rhetoric' stoking nuclear tensions: UN chief

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday against "dangerous rhetoric" stoking tensions among nuclear-armed rivals.

"Growing divisions are threatening global peace and security, provoking new confrontations and making it all the more difficult to resolve old conflicts," Guterres told a conference in Morocco.

"Dangerous rhetoric is raising nuclear tensions," he warned in a speech.

"At the same time, we are dangerously close to the edge on the climate, while hate speech and disinformation are proliferating."

He was talking as Russia's war in Ukraine neared its 10th month with no end in sight, fanning nuclear fears.

Guterres said "forces of discord" were waking up "old demons" including anti-semitism and Islamophobia.

"In this troubled world, we must ease tensions, foster inclusion and social cohesion, and bring about more united and resilient societies," he said.

Guterres was addressing a meeting of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations, which aims to "galvanise international action against extremism" - the first time the group has met on African soil.